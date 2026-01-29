Patrick Reed's Next DP World Tour Start Confirmed After LIV Golf Exit

Patrick Reed has added his name to next week's Qatar Masters field to make it four consecutive DP World Tour starts to begin his 2026.

The 2018 Masters champion confirmed his LIV Golf exit this week in order to pursue a PGA Tour return, which will officially come in 2027 via a past champion category or an improved DP World Tour route by earning one of the European circuit's ten cards.

Reed, whose 12-month PGA Tour suspension expires at the end of August, will play at Doha Golf Club in the Qatar Masters following starts at the Dubai Invitational, Dubai Desert Classic and Bahrain Championship.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner, who won his first regular DP World Tour title at the Desert Classic last week at Emirates GC, currently sits 2nd in the Race to Dubai rankings and could make real progress towards full PGA Tour status over the next two weeks.

The Texan already has 1,370 Race to Dubai points, with last year's tenth-place finisher on the ten cards initiative earning 2,203. That means he could already be over halfway to the tally of points he needs.

Strong showings in Bahrain and Qatar would take him even closer, while he will likely play more over the coming months in preparation for The Masters.

Between Qatar and Augusta, the events he has to choose from are the Magical Kenya Open, South African Open, Joburg Open, Hainan Classic and Hero Indian Open.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reed earning one of the ten PGA Tour cards seems inevitable, as he is the highest ranked player competing full-time on the DP World Tour this season.

The European circuit stars like Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton all play between four to six events on the tour so Reed will have his eyes set on the Race to Dubai title with the prospect of a PGA Tour card seemingly inevitable.