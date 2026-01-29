Patrick Reed's Next DP World Tour Start Confirmed After LIV Golf Exit

The 2018 Masters champion will be playing a full season on the DP World Tour this year after leaving LIV Golf

Patrick Reed holds his finish on a tee shot in front of a navy blue DP World Tour sign
Patrick Reed has added his name to next week's Qatar Masters field to make it four consecutive DP World Tour starts to begin his 2026.

The 2018 Masters champion confirmed his LIV Golf exit this week in order to pursue a PGA Tour return, which will officially come in 2027 via a past champion category or an improved DP World Tour route by earning one of the European circuit's ten cards.

