'The Dominoes Are Starting To Fall' - Harris English On LIV Golf Departures

Harris English was surprised at how quickly Patrick Reed joined Brooks Koepka in leaving LIV Golf, but feels it could be a growing trend.

English says "the dominoes are starting to fall" as he believes players out on LIV Golf "are not that happy out there and the grass is not greener on the other side."

There had been rumblings before Koepka officially left LIV Golf, but Reed had seemingly been set for a new deal before he too revealed he wanted to return to the PGA Tour.

And with now the likes of Pat Perez, Kevin Na and Hudson Swafford reportedly looking to return to the PGA Tour, English believes it's the start of a trend.

"I just saw the Patrick news when I was working out in the trailer this morning, I saw it pop up," English said ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open. "I didn’t do Twitter or anything in the morning.

"I kind of knew the Brooks thing was coming by some of his comments. I didn’t know it was going to happen this quickly.

"But as you’re seeing, kind of the dominoes are starting to fall of maybe those guys on the LIV Tour are not that happy out there and the grass is not greener on the other side."

Koepka cited being closer to his family as a big reason for the switch, as did Reed when annoucing his decision after failing to agree a new contract with LIV Golf.

English believes that players are, and will be, returning to a "stronger" PGA Tour for increased competition - as he believes it's the biggest tour to be playing on.

"They’re seeing the PGA Tour getting stronger and having more success, and kind of seeing that money’s not the end all, be all," English added "Like that doesn’t fulfill them. It doesn’t fulfill me.

"They’re still competitors, they’re competitive people and they love playing in the biggest events against the best players in the world. For me, that’s out here on the PGA Tour and I think they’re starting to realize that, that that’s what fulfills them."

Returning players will find a different look to the PGA Tour in future, with new boss Brian Rolapp seemingly moving towards a shorter schedule with more meaning on each event.

It's a switch English himself broke news of with his comments on a post-Super Bowl season start and fewer main events on the calendar.

Although that does seem to be the case, English says he doesn't know the full details despite recently returning to the Player Advisory Council.

"I was pretty shocked how that news broke because, I mean, I was coming at it like what I thought the Tour was going to go towards, and they're still in the process of that," English said of hitting the headlines with his thoughts on a new schedule.

"I don't really know any more details of when it's going to happen, what's going to happen. I just got on the Player Advisory Council for this year. I hadn't been on it in 12 or 13 years, so it's nice to kind of be back in the room and hearing some stuff going on.

"I've got some friends that are on the board, but I know they're working really hard. They're looking at it from all angles of how can we make this tour better, how do we evolve, how do we make it better for the players, how do we make it better for the fans, the media deals. I mean, there's so many different things they're looking at."

English will fight to keep Torrey Pines event

A shorter schedule, and lack of sponsor, could put this week's tournament at Torrey Pines in danger, something English will fight against.

"I would hate for it to go away. This is one of the cornerstone events on the PGA Tour," said the defending champion.

"I'll do anything as a PGA TOUR member, a past champion to help find a sponsor to help keep this tournament here at Torrey Pines because you have a lot of guys that feel the same way I do that love this place.

"Such an iconic place here at Torrey. It would be a shame for us to lose this event. I'll do anything in my power to help keep it here."