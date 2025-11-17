Former LIV Golfer Henrik Stenson Applies To Make DP World Tour Return In 2026

Henrik Stenson has reapplied for membership of the DP World Tour.

The DP World Tour confirmed the news to Golf Monthly, as well as revealing that he has paid all his outstanding fines due to it for playing in conflicting LIV Golf events without permission.

The Swede has made the move following relegation from the big-money circuit at the end of the 2025 season.

Stenson, who had been a co-captain of the Majesticks GC team along with Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, finished 49th in the Individual Championship, marking the end of his three-year career with LIV Golf.

When Stenson initially joined LIV Golf, it was particularly controversial because at the time, he had been named the Team Europe Ryder Cup captain for the 2023 edition at Marco Simone. However, shortly after the move, Stenson was stripped of the captaincy, with the honor going to Luke Donald instead.

Since embarking on his LIV Golf career, Stenson has played in just two DP World Tour events, the January 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Dubai Desert Classic the following week, where he placed T8.

Henrik Stenson hasn't played in a DP World Tour event since the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, Stenson has only played in world ranking events sporadically, on either the Asian Tour or at The Open, where he remains eligible to play thanks to his victory at the Major nine years ago.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a result, he is now ranked 1165th in the world, and will be hoping to rectify that situation from 2026, when he will be able to resume his DP World Tour career, starting with his 395th appearance on the circuit.

Even though Stenson intends to rejoin the DP World Tour, it is not yet clear if he has completely given up on his LIV Golf career. He still has the opportunity to try and earn a card via the LIV Golf Promotions event, which will be held in Florida in January.

If he were to pursue that opportunity won his card back, he would find himself in a similar situation to current LIV Golfer Sergio Garcia, who rejoined the DP World Tour a year ago to give himself the chance of making the European Ryder Cup team for the match at Bethpage Black.

That didn't work out for Garcia and neither did he play in the minimum of four regular events outside of the Majors in 2025, causing his membership to lapse.

Stenson initially resigned from the DP World Tour a week after Garcia, Poulter, Westwood and Richard Bland also quit the circuit in the aftermath of the DP World Tour's win in a Sports Resolutions arbitration panel hearing, which deemed it had the right to sanction and fine its members for playing in LIV Golf tournaments without conflicting event releases.