Report: Former LIV Golfers Apply For PGA Tour Reinstatement After Patrick Reed Confirmation
According to ESPN's Paolo Uggetti, Kevin Na and Hudson Swafford have applied to reinstate their PGA Tour membership after playing on the LIV Golf circuit
On Wednesday, it was announced by Patrick Reed that he had left LIV Golf and will pursue a return to the PGA Tour, which could come into effect as early as late-August.
Now though, following the news, it has also been reported that the Major winner won't be the only player looking for a way back on to the circuit, as other names have allegedly reinstated their PGA Tour memberships.
According to ESPN's Paolo Uggetti, Pat Perez, Kevin Na and Hudson Swafford are the trio in question, with the threesome still facing outstanding disciplinary violations from the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf.
Perez, who previously played for the 4Aces GC before moving into a broadcasting role, has been reinstated by the circuit, but has been told he won't be allowed to feature in their tournaments until reportedly January 1st 2027.
In a statement from the circuit, it read: "At his request, Pat Perez was reinstated as a member but is not eligible to participate in PGA Tour-affiliated tournaments at this time. The PGA Tour does not comment on disciplinary matters."
Turning 50 on March 1st, Perez would be eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions once the PGA Tour allows him to, with the American qualified for three of the circuit's five Majors.
The news of Perez being reinstated came prior to the news of Reed's return, while Na and Swafford's attempts to be reinstated come at the same time as their fellow countryman.
Reportedly, Swafford is eligible to return on January 1st 2027, while information about Na's return is said to be released at a later date.
Former captain of the Iron Heads GC, Na hasn't featured in a competitive event since the Saudi International on the Asian Tour in November 2025.
The five-time PGA Tour winner was replaced as captain of the Iron Heads by Byeong-Hun An, with the name of the team also being changed to Korean Golf Club.
Na hasn't played in a LIV Golf event since August 2025, while Swafford's last venture on the circuit came in September 2024.
Both men played in the first LIV Golf event in June 2022 and, in an interview with Golf.com's Subpar podcast, Swafford revealed that he had been given a five-year suspension by the PGA Tour for his involvement with LIV Golf.
"I don’t know how you can come up with a five or five-and-a-half year suspension based on (the fact) I played five events while the PGA Tour season was going on in ’22 that I wasn’t able to get media-released for," stated the 38-year-old.
