Sergio Garcia Set For DP World Tour Return At Bahrain Championship

The 16-time DP World Tour winner is playing on a sponsor's invite this week in Bahrain

Sergio Garcia watches a bunker shot
Sergio Garcia is making his first DP World Tour start in over three months at this week's Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship.

The Ryder Cup record points scorer is playing on a sponsor's invite at Royal Golf Club after he gave up his DP World Tour membership when he failed to make Luke Donald's team for Bethpage Black.

News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

