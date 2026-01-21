Tyrrell Hatton Coy On DP World Tour Fines Appeal Following Rory McIlroy's Comments

Tyrrell Hatton says there is no update on his DP World Tour appeal for fines and sanctions for playing in competing LIV Golf events and hopes he can still play in more Ryder Cups.

The Englishman was in the press room at the Dubai Desert Classic straight after Rory McIlroy suggested he and Rahm should pay their fines to remain as DP World Tour members and therefore eligible for Team Europe.

"We went really hard on the Americans about being paid to play the Ryder Cup, and we also said that we would pay to play in Ryder Cups. There's two guys that can prove it," McIlroy said.

Hatton and Rahm are currently appealing their fines and sanctions in place by the Tour for playing in LIV Golf tournaments without conflicting event releases. Rahm recently said his fines stand at around $3m, so $1.5m per season playing on LIV.

"To be honest I don't have an update to give," Hatton said.

"It's still with legal teams and there's guys that are still in conversations working it all out.

"So I haven't put any more thought into that. Like I don't really know what's happening. So, yeah, I'm just here to play golf as always."

Hatton won his eighth DP World Tour title at last year's Dubai Desert Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

And in direct response to McIlroy's words, Hatton did not have much to say after coming straight off the course.

"Well, I've literally just come off a Pro-Am. So I'm not on my phone in the Pro-Am. So I don't really have anything to add towards what he said," the defending Dubai Desert Classic champion responded.

The former World No.5 remains hopeful his Ryder Cup career is not over after playing for Europe in 2018, 2021, 2023 and 2025.

"No. I mean, hopefully not. I've always been extremely proud to be a member on the DP World Tour, and certainly over the last couple of years, I've shown commitment to playing events here," he said.

"And then with the Ryder Cup, it's pretty hard to make those teams, and I've been fortunate to play the last four.

"And everyone says once you've played one, you never want to miss another one, and I'm certainly no different from that.

"Hopefully I'll be able to play more in the future. But hopefully the only thing that stops me from being able to play in them would be age and some younger, much more talented players taking my spot in that sense.

"So hopefully that's the way that my Ryder Cup career would end."