Sergio Garcia 'Flew Off The Handle' In Expletive DP World Tour Rant

Following the sanctions handed out by the DP World Tour regarding the 16 professionals that featured in the first LIV Golf event, it has been revealed by The Telegraph (opens in new tab) what Sergio Garcia said in a rant at the BMW International Open when the sanctions were announced.

"The news [of the ban] came out during last week's BMW International [in Munich]," a leading player, who wished to remain anonymous, told Telegraph Sport. "Sergio flew off the handle, shouting 'this Tour is s***, you're all f****d, should have taken the Saudi money'. Bob MacIntyre was there and was disgusted."

When approached for a comment by Telegraph Sport, both MacIntyre and his management company declined to comment, as well as Garcia and his representatives. Later on that weekend, MacIntyre tweeted: "Amazing how fast you can lose respect for someone that you’ve looked up to all your life."

As well as being ineligible for the Rolex Series event at the Renaissance Club in Scotland the week prior to The Open, the LIV stars have been fined £100,000, which LIV has reportedly paid, and won't be allowed entry into the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship, both of which are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

Just a few days ago, Golf Monthly reported that Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy’s relationship has completely broken down over Garcia's decision to sign with LIV Golf, with one source claiming it has “turned personal”.

McIlroy is understood to be unhappy about Garcia’s move to the Saudi-backed series and the potential repercussions with regards to the Ryder Cup. The DP World Tour hasn’t officially banned LIV Golf players from the biennial event, but Golf Monthly revealed earlier this week that the circuit is leaning towards excluding LIV players from the Ryder Cup qualification process.

According to reports, the incident at the BMW International Open has been the big talking point on the range at the Irish Open, with the source reportedly stating: "Sergio's reputation had taken quite a hammering anyway before this, but this has sealed it for many of us. The rant in America the other month was one thing, but this is his home Tour, where he started and he shouldn't forget that. Fair enough, he's taken the money. But he doesn't have to rub other players' noses in it."

Garcia is allegedly amongst one of 16 pros threatening to sue the DP World Tour after being given a £100,000 sanction, as well as a suspension from next week's Scottish Open. In response, the Tour's CEO, Keith Pelley, has called out the "many inaccuracies" in a scathing statement that also questioned claims that the players "care deeply" for what was formerly the European Tour.