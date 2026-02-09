PGA Tour Rookie Claims $63,000 Payday At WM Phoenix Open Thanks To Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour Return

Golf has a tendency to throw up many opportunities and, at the WM Phoenix Open, it was AJ Ewart who grabbed the chance with both hands.

Recently, Brooks Koepka returned to the PGA Tour via its Returning Member Program following four years with LIV Golf and, because of his inclusion in circuit events, it means that fields have to be increased to ensure every tee time for the opening two rounds is played in three-balls.

At The Farmers Insurance Open, it meant Lanto Griffin and Jackson Suber joined the field having not been in it initially, while Ewart and Pontus Nyholm were added to the WM Phoenix Open line-up, something the former player made the most of.

Ewart during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carding two-under and three-under-par rounds of 69 and 68, Ewart comfortably made the weekend at TPC Scottsdale, as one-over and three-under rounds of 72 and 68 on Saturday and Sunday meant a seven-under tournament total.

The result? Well, thanks to his excellent play, Ewart found himself in a tie for 28th place, which was good enough for a $63,000 payday and 26.5 crucial FedEx Cup points.

Certainly, the result will go a long way towards the outcome of his 2026 PGA Tour season, as the rookie only turned professional in 2023 and only secured his PGA Tour playing rights in 2025, topping Q-School in December last year.

Ewart (middle) topped the 2025 PGA Tour Q-School standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

At that event, Ewart finished 14-under-par to earn the top spot, with the 26-year-old earning his PGA Tour card for the 2026 season in the process.

So far this year, he has made four appearances on the circuit and, although he missed the cut on his debut at the Sony Open in Hawaii, he registered points finishes at his next three events.

Claiming a T44th at The American Express, a T49th at the Farmers Insurance Open followed, with his T28th at the Phoenix Open his best result on the PGA Tour to-date.

Koepka returned to the PGA Tour in 2026 via the circuit's Returning Member Program (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the other players who were added to the respective tournaments following Koepka's inclusion, Nyholm missed the cut in Phoenix, while Griffin replicated him at the Farmers Insurance Open.

It was a different story for Suber, who did make the weekend at Torrey Pines, but could only card rounds of 69, 70, 81 and 70 to finish in a tie for 70th at two-over-par.

All four men made it into the events due to being originally listed on the alternates list, but were moved up to the main field after five-time Major winner, Koepka, committed to the designated tournaments.