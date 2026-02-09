PGA Tour Rookie Claims $63,000 Payday At WM Phoenix Open Thanks To Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour Return
AJ Ewart made the most of his inclusion into the WM Phoenix Open, with the Canadian finishing T28th after being added to the field due to Koepka's participation
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
Golf has a tendency to throw up many opportunities and, at the WM Phoenix Open, it was AJ Ewart who grabbed the chance with both hands.
Recently, Brooks Koepka returned to the PGA Tour via its Returning Member Program following four years with LIV Golf and, because of his inclusion in circuit events, it means that fields have to be increased to ensure every tee time for the opening two rounds is played in three-balls.
At The Farmers Insurance Open, it meant Lanto Griffin and Jackson Suber joined the field having not been in it initially, while Ewart and Pontus Nyholm were added to the WM Phoenix Open line-up, something the former player made the most of.
Carding two-under and three-under-par rounds of 69 and 68, Ewart comfortably made the weekend at TPC Scottsdale, as one-over and three-under rounds of 72 and 68 on Saturday and Sunday meant a seven-under tournament total.
The result? Well, thanks to his excellent play, Ewart found himself in a tie for 28th place, which was good enough for a $63,000 payday and 26.5 crucial FedEx Cup points.
Certainly, the result will go a long way towards the outcome of his 2026 PGA Tour season, as the rookie only turned professional in 2023 and only secured his PGA Tour playing rights in 2025, topping Q-School in December last year.
At that event, Ewart finished 14-under-par to earn the top spot, with the 26-year-old earning his PGA Tour card for the 2026 season in the process.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
So far this year, he has made four appearances on the circuit and, although he missed the cut on his debut at the Sony Open in Hawaii, he registered points finishes at his next three events.
Claiming a T44th at The American Express, a T49th at the Farmers Insurance Open followed, with his T28th at the Phoenix Open his best result on the PGA Tour to-date.
In terms of the other players who were added to the respective tournaments following Koepka's inclusion, Nyholm missed the cut in Phoenix, while Griffin replicated him at the Farmers Insurance Open.
It was a different story for Suber, who did make the weekend at Torrey Pines, but could only card rounds of 69, 70, 81 and 70 to finish in a tie for 70th at two-over-par.
All four men made it into the events due to being originally listed on the alternates list, but were moved up to the main field after five-time Major winner, Koepka, committed to the designated tournaments.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.