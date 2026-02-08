Why This DP World Tour Winner And WM Phoenix Open Contender Uses A Rather Unique Pre-Shot Routine
Ryo Hisatsune finds himself one shot back of Hideki Matsuyama going into the final round of the WM Phoenix Open, but it's the employment of a rather unique pre-shot routine that has people talking
Having claimed the 2023 Open de France on the DP World Tour, as well as being awarded that year's Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year, Ryo Hisatsune has continued to impress on the PGA Tour ever since.
Finishing inside the top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings for 2024 and 2025, he's made a great start in 2026, sitting in a share of second going into the final round of the WM Phoenix Open.
The 23-year-old is set-up for an excellent upcoming season, but it's his pre-shot routine that has caught the eyes of viewers, who have noticed a specific aspect to Hisatsune's set-up.
A post shared by Skratch (@skratch)
A photo posted by on
What's so special about Hisatsune's pre-shot routine, you may ask? Well, prior to the Japanese player striking a putt, or short game shot, he will take a sip from his water bottle.
The reason for this is due to the fact that, previously, Hisatsune would get nervous over putts and was unable to calm himself down. Now, though, with the introduction of a pre-water sip routine, he is mentally prepared to take a shot.
In fact, the water bottle sip isn't just on putts, with it also being implemented on shots that are 70-yards or closer. What hasn't changed, however, is the routine, whereby he and his caddie will study the putt and then bring the water bottle in.
If anyone assumes that there's a special concoction inside the water bottle, you would be wrong, with the fluid of choice being water and Gatorade electrolyte packets. Reportedly, his bottle is filled around four-to-five times throughout a round.
In 2024, Hisatsune ranked 84th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour, while that number dropped to 141st in 2025.
For 2026, he is ranked 82nd for SG: Putting after three events and, as we know with professional athletes, if the pre-shot routine is comfortable and working, we don't expect it to change anytime soon.
