How Many Majors Has Scottie Scheffler Won?

Scottie Scheffler made his PGA Tour debut as a member at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, finishing tied for seventh.

That was in 2019, and although it took him roughly two-and-a-half years to claim his first victory - at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2022 - he's turned into a winning machine.

The following month, after winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club, his third win in five starts, he became World No.1 for the first time.

This was the year when he also won his first Major Championship, with his victory at Augusta cementing has status as the best golfer on the planet.

At the time of writing, Scheffler has won two Major Championship titles, and they have both come at Augusta.

However, it's hard not to see New Jersey-born pro getting to double digits. Even at this stage, his many people's favorite to become the next player to complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four Major Championships, as Rory McIlroy did at Augusta in April this year.

Which Majors has Scottie Scheffler won?

Scottie Scheffler won his first Major Championship and first Green Jacket at The Masters in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

1. The Masters, 2022

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scheffler's first Major victory came at The Masters in 2022. By the end of the second round, he has established a healthy lead, and he never looked like he would let it go.

Cameron Smith pushed him hard, closing to within one on the final day, but this was the year when Scheffler showed the whole world what he was made of. Granite.

Smith found water on the 12th and Scheffler did what he still does better than anyone - he found the fairways and would mostly hit his approach shots pin high, time and time again.

The World No.1 could even afford to four-putt the final hole. Rory McIlroy finished second, his charge on Sunday coming a little too late.

His maiden Major title made him the first player to win four times in a PGA Tour season by the end of the Masters since David Duval in 1999.

Scheffler celebrates winning The Masters for a second time at Augusta in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

2. The Masters, 2024

Scheffler had to help Jon Rahm into the Green Jacket in 2023, but he regained the title the following year in emphatic style.

Now 27, and with a Green Jacket already tucked away, Scheffler had become even more formidable.

Despite Sweden's Ludvig Aberg mounting a serious challenge on his Major Championship debut, Scheffler ran out a comfortable winner four clear of the field.

The 2022 champion played knowing that he might have to hotfoot it out of Augusta at any moment, with his wife Meredith due to give birth.

The Texan said on Saturday he was prepared to leave mid-round if she went into labor on Sunday.

"I love you and I'm coming home. I'll be home as quick as I can," said a tearful Scheffler in his Green Jacket presentation ceremony."

Scottie Scheffler's Major Record

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best finishes to date The Masters 1 (2022, '24) PGA Championship T4 (2020) US Open T2 (2022) The Open T7 (2024)