Kevin Na Confirms First Start Since LIV Golf Exit And PGA Tour Reinstatement
The former Iron Heads GC captain is scheduled to tee it up at the New Zealand Open in February, making it his first start since the Saudi International in November
Once again, for 2026, the New Zealand Open will provide the chance for players to earn their spot at one of golf's four Majors, specifically The Open Championship.
It's an opportunity for those not listed in the Major field to qualify for golf's oldest championship and, among those currently teeing it up in New Zealand on February 26 - March 1st, is Kevin Na, who has endured an interesting time of late.
Having not played a professional tournament since the Asian Tour's Saudi International in mid-November, where he finished in a share of 42nd, it will signify the first start of the year for Na, who left the LIV Golf League at the beginning of this year.
Previously, the five-time PGA Tour winner was the captain of the Iron Heads GC, a position he held since joining the circuit in June 2022, with Na playing four seasons on the LIV Golf League.
Finishing 44th in his final year on LIV, claiming just three top 20s and barely making it into the Open Zone, Na was replaced by Byeong Hun An, with the Iron Heads GC brand becoming Korean Golf Club.
Many wondered what would happen to Na, who racked up $2 million in his final season on the League, with it then recently revealed that he had applied for PGA Tour reinstatement.
Along with Na, Pat Perez and Hudson Swafford also joined the American in reinstating their memberships and, although Swafford and Perez will be eligible again at the beginning of January 2027, a time frame hasn't been put on when Na will be able to return.
For now then, it appears he will ply his trade elsewhere, with one of those tournaments appearing to be the New Zealand Open, where a NZ$2 million purse is up for grabs, as well as a spot at The Open Championship.
In terms of a potential return for Na to the PGA Tour, it's worth noting that he is 41st in the PGA Tour's Official Money List but, with his last LIV event coming in August 2025, he would have to wait until the 17th of that month. at the earliest, for a potential return.
According to the PGA Tour: "Players among the Top 50 in career earnings as of the end of the preceding season may elect to use a one-time exemption for the next season."
Of course, that would depend on the severity of the fine he is handed by the PGA Tour, who will announce information at a later date.
Seemingly, it appears Na might pick-and-choose tournaments on other circuits then, such as the Asian Tour. What's more, given his success on the PGA Tour, it may well be that he could receive sponsor's invites to DP World Tour events, also.
