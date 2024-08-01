Olympics Men's Golf Leaderboard And Live Updates

Golf is back in the Olympics for the third consecutive Games and the men go first at Le Golf National this week, with the women's event starting on Wednesday.
Follow along for live scores and updates from round 1 of the men's Olympic golf competition:
Olympics golf leaderboard
- -3 Joaquin Niemann
- -2 Mattias Schmid
- -2 Alejandro Tosti
- -2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- -2 Hideki Matsuyama
- -1 Emiliano Grillo
- -1 CT Pan
- -1 Ryan Fox
- -1 Corey Conners
- -1 Scottie Scheffler
- -1 Tommy Fleetwood
- -1 Jason Day
- -1 Tom Kim
MCILROY BOGEY
McIlroy does indeed bogey the 2nd. His tee shot pushed into the bunker did the damage there, albeit his sand shot wasn't the best either.
MCILROY STRUGGLING AT 2
Team Ireland's McIlroy misses the green to the right of the par-3 2nd and his bunker shot goes well long of the pin. Looks like a bogey is on its way.
FLEETWOOD UNDER PAR
The Team GB star rolls in a six-footer at the par-5 3rd to get under par.
DIFFICULT START FOR MIN WOO LEE
Lee is bottom of the leaderboard alongside Wyndham Clark at three-over after a double at the 1st and then another bogey at the par-5 3rd.
MCILROY BIRDIE PUTT SLIDES BY
It's a par for McIlroy at the 1st.
SCHEFFLER BIRDIE!
The World No.1 rolls in a 20-footer at the 1st and he gets off to the perfect start.
MCILROY IN CLOSE AT THE 1ST
The World No.3 will have a good look for birdie on the 1st from around 10ft. Aberg has hit it in tight to save his par after finding the water. Scheffler has around 20ft for birdie.
MICHAEL PHELPS ON-SITE
The legendary swimmer, who is the most decorated Olympian of all time, loves his golf and it's great to see him at Le Golf National this morning showing his support.
.@MichaelPhelps, big golf fan. 😄#OlympicGolf pic.twitter.com/VV0O2snqlGAugust 1, 2024
LUDVIG ABERG INTO THE WATER ON 1
The Swede is one of the favorites for gold but he's hit a poor tee shot down the 1st, pulling it into the water. Will do well to make par.
TOUGH START FOR WYNDHAM CLARK
The 2023 US Open champion bogeyed the 1st and has made double at the par-3 2nd after chunking his tee shot into the water. He's three-over after two holes.
Good morning and welcome to the first round of the 2024 men's Olympic golf competition.
The weather is beautiful in Paris and the course looks great too, with 60 players hoping to put a low score on the board on day one.