5 Nike Golf Clubs Still Being Used On Tour

There are many club manufacturers on the market and, for a significant amount of time, one of those was Nike, a brand that was used by the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, two of golf’s most recognizable stars of all time.

However, in 2016, the company infamously stopped producing golf clubs and balls, due to years of falling sales in its golf department.

Although it continued to produce clothing, the ceasing of their golf club manufacturing meant a lot of their staffers went elsewhere but, in some cases, players continued to use Nike clubs many years on.

Golf clubs are personal items and, once you find one that matches your preferences, it's hard to let go of it, as is the case with some of the players listed below.

For example, Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood were just some of the notable players to continue using Nike gear well past their golf equipment exit, with some well-known names still using the company's clubs a near decade on!

Brooks Koepka

The first player to still use Nike clubs is five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, who still has the Nike Vapor Pro 3-iron in his bag.

First putting this club in play back in 2016, it has remained in his set-up ever since and, amazingly, Koepka has only ever changed the head on it once, with that move coming at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Featuring a hollow body construction, Koepka has a Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft in his 3-iron. What's more, such is the importance of the club to his set-up, he also has back-up shafts and heads in case any get damaged on the course.

Having claimed all five of his Majors with it in the bag, as well as notable wins on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League, it appears it won't be coming out of Koepka's set-up anytime soon.

Tony Finau

Like Koepka, Tony Finau also has the Nike Vapor Pro 3-iron in the bag and has done so for a number of years, claiming all six of his PGA Tour wins using it.

Featuring a Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 105x Hybrid shaft, the American's 3-iron has layers of lead tape on the back to help with the weighting, with Finau revealing that he too has back-ups of the Vapor Pro.

During an interview with GOLF.com in 2022, Finau stated: "My original (Nike Vapor Pro) lasted me about six years so, with my math, if this one lasts me six years, and my other backup lasts me another six years, I’ll be about 50 years old by the time I’m done using both.

"It’s a great club. It’s one I’ve had in the bag since 2015, and I don’t think it’s going anywhere anytime soon. I hit it great."

Justin Suh

Koepka and Finau may have had the Nike 3-iron in the bag since 2016, but that time period is dwarfed by the next Nike club on this list, which happens to be Justin Suh's Nike Method Core putter.

A two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, as well as a former Amateur World No.1, Suh has had his Nike putter in play since he was in eighth grade, purchasing it from a shop for $50.

Previously, the now 28-year-old had been using a Midnight Nike Method but, after breaking it, he was forced into purchasing the Method Core.

Like the duo above, Suh does have back-ups of the Nike putter. In fact, after retiring his original gamer, Nike did send him the same model with slightly different modifications. The former Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year winner also bought a third Method putter on eBay a few years ago.

Paul Peterson

Paul Peterson has enjoyed an excellent career that has yielded wins worldwide and, as of writing, he has continued to use a set of Nike Vapor Pros in 3-iron to 9-iron.

Launched in August 2014, the muscle-back design was previously used by Woods and McIlroy when they were released, with Peterson keeping them in the bag as they feature lashings of lead tape.

Constructed with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, the American has had them in-and-out of the bag throughout his career, with the Vapor Pros remaining for the last few years.

"They are slightly lower in spin than my previous set of irons, but the contact was so much better," Peterson stated to GolfWRX. "That’s what we want. That’s what we feed ourselves off of. It’s good contact, good contact."

Claiming the D+D Real Czech Masters on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) in 2016, Petersen won his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Simmons Bank Open in 2024. Thanks to the victory, he secured his PGA Tour card for 2025, where he finished 125th in the FedEx Cup standings in the regulation season.

Richard Green

The final professional player still wielding Nike golf clubs is PGA Tour Champions player, Richard Green, who we believe still has Nike VR Pro blades in the bag, a set of irons released all the way back in 2004!

In a video posted on the PGA Tour Champions social media, the Australian stated: "I’ve had these since probably about 2004 in a box, and I pulled them out of the box in 2019 and started using them.

"I love the feel of them. I’ve always used blades well. You know, I’ve found a company, that’s got some more of them, to make some more of them up for me, and I’m waiting on another set, so that’s going to be really nice to see when they come along. You know, they’ve got a bit of life left in them."

Claiming three wins on the DP World Tour, most notably the Dubai Desert Classic in 1997, Green has one win on the PGA Tour Champions circuit and finished runner-up at both the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and The Senior Open Championship in 2024.

In fact, the blades aren't even the oldest clubs in Green's bag, as that would be his Ping Anser 2 putter, a model that he picked up in 1984.