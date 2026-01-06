Why Isn't The PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament Taking Place In 2026?

The PGA Tour's season will start a week later than originally planned in 2026 after the usual campaign curtain-raiser, The Sentry, was cancelled late last year.

The Sentry had kicked off the PGA Tour's schedule every year between 1986 to 2013 and then again in 2024 and 2025 once it had returned to a calendar-year schedule.

However, the decision to miss out The Sentry completely in 2026 was made in late October, a month after the PGA Tour announced the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort would not be able to host the event.

While a few weeks were spent searching for an alternative venue, the historic US circuit admitted defeat and pointed to "ongoing drought conditions and related challenges on the island of Maui."

In a statement, the PGA Tour said: "The Tour announced last month that The Sentry would not be played at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions on Maui, water conservation requirements and agronomic conditions.

"Having assessed alternate venues in Hawaii and beyond, the Tour determined it would not be able to contest The Sentry in 2026, citing logistical challenges - including shipping deadlines, tournament infrastructure and vendor support."

Maui County, where Kapalua is located, had been experiencing significant drought conditions throughout 2025 and over 90% of the region was affected at the time, according to official data.

As a result, water conservation mandates were put in place to prioritize the needs of residents and Kapalua was consequently affected.

The PGA Tour said its agronomy team visited the course in early September and felt the usual stage for The Sentry had been "significantly compromised" by said droughts.

Therefore, the PGA Tour felt that, given the extensive lead time required to suitably prepare a PGA Tour event and other related logistical challenges, it could not "guarantee Tour-standard playing conditions" for the event even if weather conditions improved.

Photo from Kapalua just hit the inbox. Can't believe they took this away from us. pic.twitter.com/IfoOgrrLsaJanuary 5, 2026

Almost three months down the line, pictures from Hawaii which were posted to social media appear to show Kapalua in wonderful condition and potentially capable of hosting The Sentry.

In addition, several amateur golfers who responded to a picture posted on X by CBS' Patrick McDonald shared their positive experience of the Plantation Course over recent weeks and months.

As a result of The Sentry's absence from the schedule, the Sony Open - also held in Hawaii - has taken over as the welcoming party and the race to win the FedEx Cup will start at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu on Thursday, January 15.

After the one-week stop in Hawaii, the PGA Tour will begin its west-coast swing and the American Express will precede the Farmers Insurance Open, the WM Phoenix Open, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and - finally - the Genesis Invitational.