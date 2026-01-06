Why The Best-Feeling Clubs In Golf Just Got Even Better With Cobra’s New 3D Printed Irons

When we tested Cobra’s LIMIT3D iron back in June 2024, the market’s first ever 3D printed iron (which went on to become the 3DP Tour model at retail), we were blown away. Iron tester Joe Ferguson described the feel as ‘extraordinary’, creating an impact sensation comparable to any high-end forged blade.

Now, Cobra is building on this impressive start with two new 3D printed irons for 2026, the 3DP MB and 3DP X models, allowing golfers of all abilities to experience the benefits of 3D printing in golf clubs. Notably - they are said to deliver the look and feel of forged players irons with the forgiveness and enhanced distance of much larger designs.

Key Technology

(Image credit: Cobra Golf)

The 3DP MB shaping is based off the prototype MB clubhead made for staff player Max Homa, which has slightly more offset and a thinner topline than the King MB, one of the best blade irons available.

It boasts a one-piece construction that is 3D printed with an internal lattice core, which tunes acoustics for a soft, forged feel. It also allows for weight to be repositioned in the heel and toe with tungsten to achieve a high MOI and lower CG.

Mid handicappers looking for super game-improvement performance and high launch in a sleek package should look at the 3DP X irons. Like the other irons in Cobra’s 3DP family, each X iron is fully 3D-printed from 316L stainless steel using a DMLS (Direct Metal Laser Sintering) process and features an internal lattice structure for improved weight distribution.

(Image credit: Cobra Golf)

For enhanced forgiveness and higher launch, the 3DP X irons also feature tungsten weights in the toe and hosel, increasing MOI and stability on off-center hits. Unlike many game improvement and distance irons, Cobra’s new 3DP X irons feature a one-piece design without the addition of a face insert. Instead, the internal lattice structure supports the thin face design enabling performance and forgiveness without sacrificing feel.

The X model is similar in size and shape to Cobra’s King Tec X iron but features a level of forgiveness that exceeds that of Cobra's DS-Adapt Max super game improvement irons.

What Cobra Says

“We’re excited to offer these two new innovative iron models that build on the tremendous success of our 3DP Tour irons," says Ryan Roach, Director of Innovation at Cobra Puma Golf.

“With the addition of the MB and X, we now have a 3D-printed model that can fit the vast majority of players, allowing just about any golfer to benefit from the performance advantages of 3D printing technology.”

(Image credit: Cobra Golf)

Specs, Pricing & Availability

The new 3DP MB and 3DP X irons will be available for Pre-Sales on Jan 6th and at retail on Jan 9th with an RRP of $1,980 (£1,899) for a six-piece configuration in RH and LH with KBS steel shafts ($-Taper 110 on MB, Tour Lite on X) and Lamkin Crossline grips. A gap wedge is available through custom order for all 3DP iron sets, and a 3-iron is also available for the MB.