Ryder Cup Form Watch: Who's Trending And Who's Not?
We take a look at who's in form heading into the Ryder Cup and which players might not be...
The Ryder Cup is almost upon us so we've taken a look at the form of all 24 players set to enter the huge 1st tee grandstand at Bethpage Black for Team USA or Europe.
Both teams are supremely strong, with all of the world's top ten and 15 of the world's top 16 players involved.
The only player not teeing it up from the top 16 is USA captain Keegan Bradley, who remarkably ranks 12th in the world.
So, who's in form and who's not heading into Bethpage? Let's take a look at some of the stand-out numbers.
Stalwarts
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is drawing more and more Tiger Woods comparisons, and his form leading into the 2025 Ryder Cup is simply remarkable.
Scheffler has six wins this season - the most of all 24 players - and hasn't finished outside of the top-eight in any tournament since The Players Championship in March.
He will undoubtedly be Keegan Bradley's key man and the player to beat in New York.
On the other side, Rory McIlroy leads the way for Team Europe with four victories this season. Sepp Straka is the only other man on either team to have won more than one individual title this year.
McIlroy's form obviously isn't as impressive as Scheffler's but a win and four top-12s in his last seven starts firmly cements him as the second-best player at the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Jon Rahm is another you have to mention in the stalwarts category and he enters the match high on confidence after winning his second successive LIV Golf individual title.
Rahm has bizarrely has not won a single tournament this season but still ranks as Europe's third-best player behind McIlroy and Fleetwood according to Data Golf.
Trending
Luke Donald can definitely consider a number of his players to be trending heading into Bethpage, notably Matt Fitzpatrick who has seven top-10s in his last nine starts.
Fitzpatrick has a worrying Ryder Cup record with just one victory in five matches but he is undoubtedly one of the most in-form players on either team right now.
Tommy Fleetwood has had a superb summer in winning his first PGA Tour title and he is currently ranked 2nd in Data Golf to be Europe's best player statistically. The Englishman has a win and three other top-four finishes in his last seven starts.
Interestingly, Europe has three of the four best players in the game right now according to Data Golf with Fleetwood, McIlroy and Rahm sat behind Scheffler in the top four.
Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg are two others who appear to be finding form at the right time, with Hovland's last three starts reading T5-12-T7 and Aberg's last five reading T20-T21-T7-T9-T23-T8.
On the US side, Keegan Bradley also has some trending players - most notably with Russell Henley, who has cemented himself as one of the best golfers in the world this year.
Henley, ranked 4th in the OWGR, won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and has two runners-up, two top-10s and a worst finish of T19 in his last seven starts.
Ben Griffin is another American playing great golf this year, with the rookie entering the week off five consecutive top-12 finishes: 2-T10-T12-T9-T11.
New York's own Cameron Young is another rookie, and he has also found great form over the late summer with five consecutive top-11 finishes including his first ever PGA Tour victory: T9-T4-11-5-1.
Slight concerns?
It has to be said that most of the 24 players appear to be arriving in New York in at least some kind of form, but there still could be some slight concerns for the captains.
Collin Morikawa may be one of them, with the two-time Major winner going through five caddies in a winless year.
He recently changed his putter to try and turn his form around on the greens, with his SG: Putting numbers letting him down in a big way.
Morikawa has lost an average of 0.313 strokes per round on the greens this year to rank 141st, although his long-game stats still look very good so he could be dangerous if he can get some confidence with the flat stick.
He is also without a top-10 in his last six starts, with his results reading: T43-T19-T33-T22-MC-MC.
Xander Schauffele is hardly a concern for Bradley but this is not the same Schauffele that turned up to the Presidents Cup last year off the back of two Major wins.
The World No.3 has played just 15 times in 2025, the fewest of any player at the Ryder Cup, after suffering with a rib injury and his three top-10s are solid but certainly unspectacular.
For Europe, Sepp Straka's form and sharpness is slight a worry for Luke Donald.
The Austrian is one of just three men at the Ryder Cup this year to have won multiple times but they were in January and May.
Since then his form has been up and down, and missing the BMW Championship due to becoming a father and then finishing dead-last at the Tour Championship can't be ignored.
He also did not play at the Irish Open or BMW PGA Championship so is coming in somewhat competitively rusty compared to his peers.
His foursomes partner from Rome, Shane Lowry, has no top-10s in his last seven starts while Tyrrell Hatton, considered to be one of the world's top players, has just one top-10 in his last seven, albeit that was a T5 at Wentworth last week so that could be a great sign he is coming back into form.
Who could be fatigued or undercooked?
Ben Griffin has played a remarkable 29 tournaments this year, which included 13 weeks in a row in order to try and qualify for The Masters.
His 29-event total is three more than anyone else at the Ryder Cup and 14 more than Schauffele.
Griffin has had a remarkable year and comes in hot after his 2nd-place finish at the Procore Championship so there should be no concerns there.
In terms of who could be undercooked or a little rusty, Sepp Straka has already had a mention while Bryson DeChambeau could fall into that category.
The LIV Golf star did not opt to play on the DP World Tour this month for tune-ups and is still suspended by the PGA Tour so couldn't tee it up at the Procore.
That means his last start was the LIV Golf Team Championship at the end of August, resulting in a full four weeks off by the time he gets to Bethpage.
Bryson is a unique player who works incredibly hard so I'm sure Bradley isn't too worried, but the facts remain that four full weeks off could be a slight concern for the sharpness of his competitive game.
USA vs Europe: Last seven starts and 2025 wins/starts
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
