Which Golfers Are Playing In All Five Sessions At The 2025 Ryder Cup?

The first two days of the Ryder Cup have seen plenty of golf of the very highest order as seasoned campaigners and more inexperienced players alike have stepped up to produce moments of magic.

While players from both teams have had their moments, it was the Europeans who had the US just where they wanted them ahead of the Saturday afternoon four-ball session.

At that stage, the visitors had opened up an 8.5 to 3.5 lead as they closed in on the 14 needed to retain the trophy with 16 points still to play for.

While nothing regarding the outcome was guaranteed at that stage, once the pairings for the session were confirmed, one thing we did know was which players would compete in all five sessions.

That’s because all 24 players will be involved in the concluding session of singles, which takes place on Sunday.

So, who is guaranteed to feature in every session of the 2025 Ryder Cup?

There are no surprises on the US team, with two of the game’s superstars, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, and Ryder Cup specialist Patrick Cantlay, the three who will feature throughout the match.

The pressure on Scheffler, in particular, will be incredible as the 2025 edition heads towards its conclusion.

For a player so dominant in the strokeplay game, with six wins this season, including two Majors, it is as baffling as it is remarkable that, not for the first time, he has looked out of sorts in a match play environment.

Two years ago at Marco Simone, Scheffler claimed just one point from his four matches, and he was also on the wrong end of a 9&7 pasting from Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland in the Saturday morning foursomes.

He improved at the 2024 Presidents Cup, taking three points from five matches, but his old woes have returned at Bethpage Black.

Scottie Scheffler has been out of sorts at the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the Saturday afternoon four-ball session, he had lost all three of his matches, and US captain Keegan Bradley will be praying he emerges from that malaise with the US needing every point it can get.

The man Scheffler was paired with in the Saturday afternoon four-ball session, DeChambeau, also struggled on Friday, losing both his foursomes and four-ball matches.

However, he got a point on the board in the Saturday morning foursomes alongside Cameron Young, with the pair beating Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg 4&2.

Bryson DeChambeau got a point on the board in the Saturday morning foursomes (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the US is to recover and prevent Europe from winning away for the first time since 2012 at Medinah, he will surely need to remain on that trajectory.

Despite the US team’s struggles, it was business as usual for the successful pairing of Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in their Friday morning foursomes match, beating Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland 2 up.

In the afternoon four-ball alongside Sam Burns, he inspired a comeback against Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to halve the match.

On Saturday, he suffered defeat for just the third time at the Ryder Cup in the morning foursomes, when he and Schauffele were defeated 3&2 by Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

Still, he is a big player for the US and, like the other two, will be expected to step up in the closing stages.

Rory McIlroy was one of just three players on both sides who competed in all five matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup, the others being Viktor Hovland and Max Homa, and he will do it again at Bethpage.

Rory McIlroy will compete in all five sessions for the second successive Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

In his first three sessions, he teamed up with Tommy Fleetwood twice in foursomes, winning both comfortably, 5&4 on Friday against Collin Morikawa and Harris English and 3&2 against the same pairing on Saturday.

In between that came the dramatic halved four-ball session against Cantlay and Burns, meaning his place was assured before Donald revealed his Saturday four-ball pairings.

As well as Fleetwood Mac getting back together to great effect in the foursomes sessions, the other half of the duo, playing alongside Justin Rose, also beat Ben Griffin and DeChambeau 1 up in his Friday four-ball match.

Therefore, it came as no surprise to see Fleetwood once again link up with Rose on Saturday afternoon. That means Fleetwood, who holed the winning putt for Europe two years ago, guaranteed he will play for the fifth time in the Sunday singles.

The final European to play in all five sessions is Jon Rahm. The Spaniard has looked every bit one of the greats of his generation in the first two days, time and again producing crucial moments of brilliance to thwart US hopes.

Jon Rahm won his first three matches, ensuring a place in the Saturday afternoon four-ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

He won both foursomes matches alongside Tyrrell Hatton, while he and Sepp Straka also saw off Scheffler and JJ Spaun in their Friday four-ball match.

Given that, it was never really in doubt that Rahm and the Austrian would team up again in the second four-ball session, meaning he will play his fifth and final session on Sunday.