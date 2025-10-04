11 Notable Names In The Baycurrent Classic Field - Including US Ryder Cup Stars

The FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour continues with its one event in Japan this season, the Baycurrent Classic (formerly the Zozo Championship), which comes from Yokohama Country Club.

Some of the game’s biggest names will tee it up at the event, including three who competed in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Here are 11 of the most notable names heading to the Far East for the tournament, which gets underway on Thursday, October 9th.

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark has had mixed form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark didn’t do quite enough to qualify for the US Ryder Cup team, meaning the Baycurrent Classic marks his first tournament since the DP World Tour’s Omega European Masters.

That ended in disappointment for the 2023 US Open champion as he missed the cut, and he will be hoping to put that behind him in Japan.

Clark has had a mixed bag of form so far this season. Among the highs were a T5 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open and a T4 at The Open. However, there have also been lows, notably a missed cut at the US Open, where he took his frustrations out on the Oakmont locker room.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau hasn't won for more than two years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player we haven’t seen the best from so far this season is six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau.

While four of those titles came on the US mainland, two – the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and the 2023 Mexico Open – were achieved elsewhere.

He will be hoping another trip away from the mainland yields a similar result, with Finau not having won since that triumph in Mexico over two years ago.

Certainly, he will be looking for an upturn in form, with his one top 10 this season coming with a T5 at the Genesis Invitational.

Rasmus Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard was part of the winning European Ryder Cup team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hojgaard had the honor of making his maiden Ryder Cup appearance at Bethpage, and even more satisfying was that Team Europe won on US soil for the first time since 2012.

That’s where the joy ended for Hojgaard, though, as he finished the match as the only player on either team not to get at least half a point, albeit after only playing in two sessions, the Friday afternoon four-ball and the Sunday singles.

Hojgaard's strokeplay form has been generally good, including two runner-up finishes in his last four outings before the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Max Homa

Max Homa is hoping to recover his form (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Clark and Finau have struggled at times this season, spare a thought for Max Homa, whose form has seen him go from the world’s top 10 just 16 months ago to 120th today.

That put paid to any hopes he had of making his second US Ryder Cup appearance, but there are signs of improvement.

Homa placed 19th at the Procore Championship, while he was in contention after three rounds of the Sanderson Farms Championship. Can he continue that upturn in Japan?

Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel made his comeback from injury at the BMW PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn’t poor form that hampered Horschel’s season, but injury, with the eight-time PGA Tour winner undergoing surgery on his right hip in May.

As a result, his most recent appearance on the PGA Tour came at the RBC Heritage in April, where he placed T27.

He has had one start since, on the DP World Tour at the BMW PGA Championship, where he was defending his title.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given his sizeable spell out of the game, he missed the cut, and he will be hoping to make progress in Japan.

Tom Kim

Tom Kim is another big name who has been largely out of form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Kim is another player with a well-earned reputation as one of the game’s biggest talents whose form has largely deserted him in 2025.

The South Korean won three PGA Tour events in relatively short order between 2022 and 2023, but there haven’t been any since.

The former World No.11 is now down to 86th, with the one genuine bright spot this season ahead of the Sanderson Farms Championship coming with a T7 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama is looking for a second title this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Japanese star heads to his homeland for a tournament he won in 2021.

That was his seventh PGA Tour win and there have been four more since, most recently The Sentry in January this year.

If that suggested he was in for a brilliant year, it hasn’t quite materialized, with three finishes of T13 the closest he has come to adding to his haul of 20 professional titles.

One of those results came in his most recent appearance, the BMW PGA Championship. Can he improve on it in his homeland?

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa won the tournament in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former champion of the event is US Ryder Cup star Collin Morikawa.

Two years ago, Morikawa beat Eric Cole and Beau Hossler by six, giving him the same number of PGA Tour titles.

However, that number has stubbornly refused to move since, despite close calls, including runner-up at The Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational this year.

It was a largely miserable Ryder Cup for Morikawa, where he earned just half a point from his Sunday singles match against Tyrrell Hatton, and he watched helplessly as the Englishman holed the putt that handed the Europeans the title outright.

Despite that, Morikawa isn’t having a bad season, helped by those runner-up finishes, but he’ll be determined to recapture the form of two years ago in Japan.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele collected three points at the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player on the losing team at the Ryder Cup who is heading to Japan is Xander Schauffele.

From a personal perspective, the American had a good week, winning three of his four matches, but he couldn’t do enough to prevent the team slipping to a 15-13 defeat.

It’s not been the best year for Schauffele on the PGA Tour, with his form rarely hitting the heights of a year ago, when he won two Majors.

Away from the course, there has been happier news, with Schauffele recently becoming a father. As a result, the Baycurrent Classic marks his first PGA Tour event since a T28 at August’s BMW Championship.

Adam Scott

Adam Scott makes his first appearance since the BMW PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

There have been sporadic moments this season when the 45-year-old Australian has rolled back the years, most notably with a T12 at the US Open, where he had been in contention to win deep into a rain-affected final round, before JJ Spaun took the title.

However, more often than not, Scott hasn’t looked like adding to his 32 professional wins.

He didn’t do enough to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs, meaning his most recent PGA Tour event was at the Wyndham Championship, where he placed T55.

He has only made one start since, resulting in a T38 at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour, and he’ll be hoping to improve his FedEx Cup Fall standing of 98th ahead of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala has seen recent appearances limited by injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Horschel, Theegala has been hit by injury this season, and after withdrawing from the Truist Championship in May, he has been restricted to just five appearances since.

Four of those ended in missed cuts, with just a T38 in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship to show for his efforts.

The American will be keen to progress further in Japan as he builds towards what he will hope turns into a more productive 2026 season.