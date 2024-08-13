Ben Griffin Facts: 20 Things To Know About The Rising PGA Tour Star
Ben Griffin joined the PGA Tour in 2023 and looks set for a successful career on the US-based circuit
Ben Griffin is one of the upcoming stars on the PGA Tour, having turned professional in 2018 and then making his way up to the elite circuit in 2023.
The North Carolinian regularly features on leaderboards, but how well do you know his life and career? Get to know Ben Griffin better with these facts...
Ben Griffin facts:
1. He is originally from the town of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to the north-east of Raleigh.
2. He began playing golf as soon as he could walk, and played in US kids tournaments as a child with his dad on the bag.
3. Griffin attended the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, which is where his parents met.
4. His great-grandfather was a pitcher in the MLB for the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.
4. He turned professional in 2018.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. He won his first pro title on the PGA Tour Canada in 2018 at the Staal Foundation Open.
6. He stepped away from competing for four months in 2021 and worked as a loan officer for a mortgage group, having had previous experience working in property.
7. He returned to the sport later that year and earned his 2022 Korn Ferry Tour card via Q-school.
8. He finished runner-up on three occasions on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 and ended 8th on the season-long points list to earn his PGA Tour card.
9. He led the 2022 Bermuda Championship with seven holes to play in just his fourth PGA Tour start but played the final stretch in six-over-par. He still recorded his best ever finish of T3 at the time.
10. He has lost in two playoffs on tour, at the Korn Ferry Tour's 2022 BMW Charity Pro-Am and the PGA Tour's 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship - his first ever runner-up finish on the PGA Tour.
11. He finished runner-up again on the PGA Tour at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.
12. He has played in four Majors, The Open and the PGA Championship twice, but is yet to make the cut.
13. Griffin now lives in St Simons Island, Georgia.
14. He has won over $6m on the PGA Tour.
15. His lowest round on the PGA Tour is a 61, which came in the final round of the 2023 RSM Classic.
16. He made 27 hole-outs during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, ranking 2nd.
17. He made 481 birdies during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, which ranked 3rd. He then led the PGA Tour in birdies made for the 2024 regular season with 344.
18. He enjoys wakeboarding.
19. He is one of the few tour pros to play Maxfli golf balls.
20. He proposed to his fiancee Dana in July 2024 in Sea Island, Georgia.
A post shared by Dana Myeroff (@danamyeroff)
A photo posted by on
|Born
|May 6, 1996, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
|College
|University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
|Turned pro
|2018
|Current tour
|PGA Tour
|Tournament
|Tour
|Score
|2018 Staal Foundation Open
|PGA Tour Canada
|-22 (1 stroke)
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
What Is The Fastest Round In PGA Tour History?
There have been some lightning-quick rounds over the years, but one stands out
By Mike Hall Published
-
Replacing Irons And Woods With A Hybrid?... How To Decide The Equivalent Number Loft
Choosing a hybrid can be confusing. Carly Frost helps you understand the decision-making process
By Carly Frost Published
-
15 Things You Didn't Know About Max Greyserman
Get to know PGA Tour player, Max Greyserman, a little bit better with these facts!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Esther Henseleit Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The German Pro
Since turning professional in 2019, Esther Henseleit has been building a big reputation on the LET and LPGA Tour – here are some things you may not be aware of about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Mariajo Uribe Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The Colombian Golfer
Discover more about professional golfer Mariajo Uribe with these facts regarding her life and career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Morgane Metraux Facts: 22 Things You Didn't Know About The Swiss Pro Golfer
Discover more about Swiss professional golfer Morgane Metraux via these facts about her life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Albane Valenzuela Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
The Swiss LPGA Tour pro is building an impressive career – here are 20 things you may not be familiar with about her life and career
By Mike Hall Published
-
Diksha Dagar Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Indian Pro Golfer
Discover more about the Indian pro golfer via these facts regarding her life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Wei-Ling Hsu Facts: 12 Things To Know About The Taiwanese Pro Golfer
Discover more about Wei-Ling Hsu with these facts about her life and career in golf so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tapio Pulkkanen Facts: 11 Things To Know About Pro Golfer
Get all you need to know about Finnish pro golfer Tapio Pulkkanen with these facts about his life and career
By Paul Higham Published