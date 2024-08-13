Ben Griffin Facts: 20 Things To Know About The Rising PGA Tour Star

Ben Griffin is one of the upcoming stars on the PGA Tour, having turned professional in 2018 and then making his way up to the elite circuit in 2023.

The North Carolinian regularly features on leaderboards, but how well do you know his life and career? Get to know Ben Griffin better with these facts...

Ben Griffin facts:

1. He is originally from the town of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to the north-east of Raleigh.

2. He began playing golf as soon as he could walk, and played in US kids tournaments as a child with his dad on the bag.

3. Griffin attended the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, which is where his parents met.

4. His great-grandfather was a pitcher in the MLB for the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

4. He turned professional in 2018.

5. He won his first pro title on the PGA Tour Canada in 2018 at the Staal Foundation Open.

6. He stepped away from competing for four months in 2021 and worked as a loan officer for a mortgage group, having had previous experience working in property.

7. He returned to the sport later that year and earned his 2022 Korn Ferry Tour card via Q-school.

8. He finished runner-up on three occasions on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 and ended 8th on the season-long points list to earn his PGA Tour card.

9. He led the 2022 Bermuda Championship with seven holes to play in just his fourth PGA Tour start but played the final stretch in six-over-par. He still recorded his best ever finish of T3 at the time.

10. He has lost in two playoffs on tour, at the Korn Ferry Tour's 2022 BMW Charity Pro-Am and the PGA Tour's 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship - his first ever runner-up finish on the PGA Tour.

11. He finished runner-up again on the PGA Tour at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

Griffin finished runner-up to Robert MacIntyre at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

12. He has played in four Majors, The Open and the PGA Championship twice, but is yet to make the cut.

13. Griffin now lives in St Simons Island, Georgia.

14. He has won over $6m on the PGA Tour.

15. His lowest round on the PGA Tour is a 61, which came in the final round of the 2023 RSM Classic.

16. He made 27 hole-outs during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, ranking 2nd.

17. He made 481 birdies during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, which ranked 3rd. He then led the PGA Tour in birdies made for the 2024 regular season with 344.

18. He enjoys wakeboarding.

19. He is one of the few tour pros to play Maxfli golf balls.

20. He proposed to his fiancee Dana in July 2024 in Sea Island, Georgia.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ben Griffin bio Born May 6, 1996, Chapel Hill, North Carolina College University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Turned pro 2018 Current tour PGA Tour