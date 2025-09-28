Which Golfers Are Unbeaten In Ryder Cup Singles?
A few players in the list below boast an exceptional record in Sunday's singles
There's no 'i' in Ryder Cup - this contest is all about the team. Although very true, it must be nice to say you're unbeaten, especially when it comes to the singles.
Imagine it. You've played in the biggest golf tournament of the lot and gone head-to-head with some of the best players in the world, and no one can claim to have got the better of you.
For the purpose of this article, we've listed all the players who have played in at least two *Ryder Cups singles matches, and have an unbeaten record.
*1979-present
Player
Matches
Singles Record
Total Singles Points
Patrick Reed
3
3-0-0
3
Justin Thomas
3
3-0-0
3
Chip Beck
3
3-0-0
3
Tom Lehman
3
3-0-0
3
Lee Trevino
2
2-0-0
2
Craig Stadler
2
2-0-0
2
Andy Bean
2
2-0-0
2
Patrick Cantlay
2
2-0-0
2
Scott Verplank
2
2-0-0
2
Calvin Peete
2
2-0-0
2
Hubert Green
2
2-0-0
2
Brooks Koepka
4
3-0-1
3.5
Tom Kite
7
5-0-2
6
Larry Nelson
3
2-0-1
2.5
Hale Irwin
3
2-0-1
2.5
Paul Azinger
4
2-0-2
3
Scottie Scheffler
2
1-0-1
1.5
David Duval
2
1-0-1
1.5
Steve Pate
2
1-0-1
1.5
At this point, we have to highlight Tom Kite's record. The Texan, who beat Howard Clark 8&7 in 1989, played in seven Ryder Cups. In the singles, he recorded five wins and two halves.
Although those two halves take his point percentage in this format down to 85.7%, Kite's singles record is surely the most impressive.
Brooks Koepka's record also warrants a mention. No one has got the better of the five-time Major winner in the singles so far and although he didn't make Keegan Bradley's team for Bethpage, you wouldn't rule the 35-year-old from adding to his record in the future.
Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler all have the chance to improve their numbers at Bethpage Black.
Thomas and Cantlay both boast 100 per cent win records, while World No.1 Scheffler has halved one of his two singles matches.
Player
Matches
Singles Record
Total Singles Points
Paul Way
2
2-0-0
2
Manuel Pinero
2
2-0-0
2
Paul Lawrie
2
2-0-0
2
Ian Poulter
7
6-0-1
6.5
Colin Montgomerie
8
6-0-2
7
Viktor Hovland
2
1-0-1
1.5
David Gilford
2
1-0-1
1.5
Paul McGinley
3
1-0-2
2
As for the Europeans, Colin Montgomerie did not win a Major Championship, but his singles record (six wins from eight matches) tells you everything you need to know about the passionate Scot's qualities on a Sunday afternoon in the Ryder Cup.
Ian Poulter, also known as 'The Postman', was another player who couldn't quite get over the line in a Major Championship, but he always delivered in the transatlantic clash.
