Collin Morikawa Makes Putter Change At Procore Championship

It has been a year of change for Collin Morikawa, with the two-time Major champion going through five different caddies - and now he looks to have switched putters.

The 2025 Ryder Cup player will make his third appearance for Team USA later this month at Bethpage Black, and he may well be doing so with his new TaylorMade center-shafted flat stick in the bag.

Morikawa was pictured with a center-shafted TaylorMade Spider Tour V model in practice for this week at the Procore Championship, where he is one of 10 US Ryder Cup players in the field.

A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf) A photo posted by on

The Californian has previously been described as "a tried and true blade guy", having used a toe-hang blade putter for the majority of his career.

He has long had the TaylorMade TP Soto in the bag, which he won both of his Majors with, aside from the odd experiment.

Morikawa's trusty TaylorMade TP Soto putter (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has occasionally switched putters during his career, notably at the 2024 Masters where he went to a TaylorMade Spider X mallet for the opening round before changing it on day two.

He also briefly used a Logan Olsen blade putter in 2024 and was photographed with a mallet in the third round of the BMW Championship last month.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Putting has let Morikawa down this year statistically, with the 28-year-old losing an average of 0.319 strokes on the greens per round on the PGA Tour to rank 141st. That's while ranking 2nd in Tee to green and 3rd in Approach.

He has not won since the Zozo Championship in October 2023.