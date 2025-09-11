Collin Morikawa Makes Putter Change At Procore Championship
The two-time Major champion has a center-shafted TaylorMade Spider V flat stick in the bag this week at Silverado
It has been a year of change for Collin Morikawa, with the two-time Major champion going through five different caddies - and now he looks to have switched putters.
The 2025 Ryder Cup player will make his third appearance for Team USA later this month at Bethpage Black, and he may well be doing so with his new TaylorMade center-shafted flat stick in the bag.
Morikawa was pictured with a center-shafted TaylorMade Spider Tour V model in practice for this week at the Procore Championship, where he is one of 10 US Ryder Cup players in the field.
A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf)
A photo posted by on
The Californian has previously been described as "a tried and true blade guy", having used a toe-hang blade putter for the majority of his career.
He has long had the TaylorMade TP Soto in the bag, which he won both of his Majors with, aside from the odd experiment.
He has occasionally switched putters during his career, notably at the 2024 Masters where he went to a TaylorMade Spider X mallet for the opening round before changing it on day two.
He also briefly used a Logan Olsen blade putter in 2024 and was photographed with a mallet in the third round of the BMW Championship last month.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Putting has let Morikawa down this year statistically, with the 28-year-old losing an average of 0.319 strokes on the greens per round on the PGA Tour to rank 141st. That's while ranking 2nd in Tee to green and 3rd in Approach.
He has not won since the Zozo Championship in October 2023.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.