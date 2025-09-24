Ryder Cup Betting: Who Will Be Top Points Scorer For Team USA And Europe?

The Ryder Cup is a team game settled by individual performances, but which one of the 24 superstar golfers on show will finish as top points scorers?

There's actually a number of betting markets to shoot at where you can pick out the top points scorers for both Team USA and Europe, along with odds on who will be the top-scoring rookie and best of the 12 wildcard picks.

Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley have big decisions to make on who to play and when, but there are some stats and trends to follow that can help us to try and figure out who will play the most.

As obviously the more you play the more points you can pick up, but who are the leading fancies to put points on the board at Bethpage Black?

Europeans dominate top points scorer stats

History tells us that you should really back a European player in the overall top points scorer market - as just one American in the last 13 Ryder Cups has finished as outright top scorer.

That was Dustin Johnson in 2021, with the previous being Corey Pavin in 1995! And overall the USA has only won this market in four of the 22 meetings since Europe joined in 1979.

And with three ties between the sides that means the Europeans have had the top scorer 15 times, with five in the last six showing that even in the modern event with huge home advantage it doesn't translate into success in this market.

Top overall Ryder Cup points scorer tips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First off - judging candidates to play all five matches. Only Justin Thomas has done it on the USA team but with the make-up of their team this year Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele must be candidates.

And Bryson DeChambeau too who has been pegged as the team's x-factor by Bradley.

Viktor Hovland has played every match in his two Ryder Cups, going in all five in Rome along with Rory McIlroy and playing the full house along with Jon Rahm in 2021.

McIlroy in fact has played in 33 of 34 available Ryder Cup sessions so he's surely going the distance again, while Justin Rose has played all five matches twice but at his age perhaps not this year.

Despite Europe's domination of this market I'm going to go against the grain as it's time for the USA to win it again, and I think Patrick Cantlay is the man to do it.

He's such a tough matchplay man with the best points percentage in the team, winning 5.5 points from eight matches. He's got a great partnership with Schauffele and has won both his singles so could go big again.

Top points scorer: Patrick Cantlay (+1400) at Bet MGM

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Top European points scorer tips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy is the +350 favorite after finishing as top overall scorer in Rome, while Viktor Hovland is a good price here at +800 considering he's played in every session in his Ryder Cup career.

I'm not convinced his game is back to its best though, so my pick here is Tommy Fleetwood at +500 as he's got a brilliant record 7-3-2 record from his three Ryder Cups, and will play at least four times again here.

He's a great partner in both formats and I think crucially here he's a much-loved figure in the USA so won't get as much grief from the crowd as others who are more vocal in the team.

Top European points scorer: Tommy Fleetwood (+500) at Bet MGM

Top USA points scorer tips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay is +700 for this but since we're backing him for overall it's best to have another horse in the race and plump for someone else here.

Scottie Scheffler is naturally enough favorite at +275 but of the other leading fancies Bryson DeChambeau stands out at +600 as nobody will want to face him and the energy he'll bring to Bethpage.

The crowd he'll take with him will be insane and he'll hype them up as much as possible - think a slightly more likeable Patrick Reed as an example. That coupled with his huge hitting and he'll be a really tough draw for anyone.

For a big outsider then +1200 shot Cameron Young could be a shout. He's got a game that thrives in Majors and he also crucially knows Bethpage Black like the back of his hand.

Top USA points scorer: Bryson DeChambeau (+600) at Bet MGM

Ryder Cup odds: USA vs Europe

USA: -145

Tie: +1100

Europe: +160

Ryder Cup odds: Top point scorer

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +900

Jon Rahm +1000

Tommy Fleetwood +1100

Bryson DeChambeau +1200

Xander Schauffele +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Russell Henley +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Viktor Hovland +1800

Collin Morikawa +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Sam Burns +2000

Tyrrell Hatton +2000

Cameron Young +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Robert MacIntyre +2800

Ben Griffin +3000

JJ Spaun +3300

Shane Lowry +3300

Harris English +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Sepp Straka +5000

Rasmus Hojgaard +8000

All odds via BetMGM.