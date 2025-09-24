Ryder Cup Betting: Who Will Be Top Points Scorer For Team USA And Europe?
We look at the best bets for the Ryder Cup top points scorers markets, including overall and for both Team USA and Europe at Bethpage
The Ryder Cup is a team game settled by individual performances, but which one of the 24 superstar golfers on show will finish as top points scorers?
There's actually a number of betting markets to shoot at where you can pick out the top points scorers for both Team USA and Europe, along with odds on who will be the top-scoring rookie and best of the 12 wildcard picks.
Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley have big decisions to make on who to play and when, but there are some stats and trends to follow that can help us to try and figure out who will play the most.
As obviously the more you play the more points you can pick up, but who are the leading fancies to put points on the board at Bethpage Black?
Europeans dominate top points scorer stats
History tells us that you should really back a European player in the overall top points scorer market - as just one American in the last 13 Ryder Cups has finished as outright top scorer.
That was Dustin Johnson in 2021, with the previous being Corey Pavin in 1995! And overall the USA has only won this market in four of the 22 meetings since Europe joined in 1979.
And with three ties between the sides that means the Europeans have had the top scorer 15 times, with five in the last six showing that even in the modern event with huge home advantage it doesn't translate into success in this market.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Top overall Ryder Cup points scorer tips
First off - judging candidates to play all five matches. Only Justin Thomas has done it on the USA team but with the make-up of their team this year Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele must be candidates.
And Bryson DeChambeau too who has been pegged as the team's x-factor by Bradley.
Viktor Hovland has played every match in his two Ryder Cups, going in all five in Rome along with Rory McIlroy and playing the full house along with Jon Rahm in 2021.
McIlroy in fact has played in 33 of 34 available Ryder Cup sessions so he's surely going the distance again, while Justin Rose has played all five matches twice but at his age perhaps not this year.
Despite Europe's domination of this market I'm going to go against the grain as it's time for the USA to win it again, and I think Patrick Cantlay is the man to do it.
He's such a tough matchplay man with the best points percentage in the team, winning 5.5 points from eight matches. He's got a great partnership with Schauffele and has won both his singles so could go big again.
Top points scorer: Patrick Cantlay (+1400) at Bet MGM
BetMGM - First Bet Offer: $1500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets, if You Don’t Win
Bonus Bets expire in 7 days. One New Customer Offer Only. Add’l terms. Live in All Remaining States (minus CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.
Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).
Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
Top European points scorer tips
Rory McIlroy is the +350 favorite after finishing as top overall scorer in Rome, while Viktor Hovland is a good price here at +800 considering he's played in every session in his Ryder Cup career.
I'm not convinced his game is back to its best though, so my pick here is Tommy Fleetwood at +500 as he's got a brilliant record 7-3-2 record from his three Ryder Cups, and will play at least four times again here.
He's a great partner in both formats and I think crucially here he's a much-loved figure in the USA so won't get as much grief from the crowd as others who are more vocal in the team.
Top European points scorer: Tommy Fleetwood (+500) at Bet MGM
Top USA points scorer tips
Patrick Cantlay is +700 for this but since we're backing him for overall it's best to have another horse in the race and plump for someone else here.
Scottie Scheffler is naturally enough favorite at +275 but of the other leading fancies Bryson DeChambeau stands out at +600 as nobody will want to face him and the energy he'll bring to Bethpage.
The crowd he'll take with him will be insane and he'll hype them up as much as possible - think a slightly more likeable Patrick Reed as an example. That coupled with his huge hitting and he'll be a really tough draw for anyone.
For a big outsider then +1200 shot Cameron Young could be a shout. He's got a game that thrives in Majors and he also crucially knows Bethpage Black like the back of his hand.
Top USA points scorer: Bryson DeChambeau (+600) at Bet MGM
Ryder Cup odds: USA vs Europe
- USA: -145
- Tie: +1100
- Europe: +160
Ryder Cup odds: Top point scorer
- Scottie Scheffler +550
- Rory McIlroy +900
- Jon Rahm +1000
- Tommy Fleetwood +1100
- Bryson DeChambeau +1200
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Russell Henley +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Viktor Hovland +1800
- Collin Morikawa +2000
- Justin Thomas +2000
- Sam Burns +2000
- Tyrrell Hatton +2000
- Cameron Young +2200
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2800
- Robert MacIntyre +2800
- Ben Griffin +3000
- JJ Spaun +3300
- Shane Lowry +3300
- Harris English +4000
- Justin Rose +4000
- Sepp Straka +5000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +8000
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.