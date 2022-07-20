Report: Henrik Stenson Will Be Stripped Of Ryder Cup Captaincy
The Swede will be stripped of the captaincy after agreeing a deal with LIV Golf
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Henrik Stenson is set to be announced as the latest player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series with the Swede immediately being stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy, according to a report in the Telegraph.
The monumental U-turn, and arguably the biggest coup for the Greg Norman-fronted venture, could be finalised as early as Wednesday after a signing-on fee in the region of £40m was agreed.
The 46-year-old held talks with DP World Tour chiefs after the conclusion of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews and although officials remain coy about the conversation, sources have signified that Stenson will be unveiled as part of the LIV Golf Series roster and specifically the field for the New Jersey event.
Sources further revealed that Stenson remained keen to fulfil his Ryder Cup duties in Rome and play on the LIV Series simultaneously but this was reportedly considered a breach of the contract he signed when accepting the position as captain. It is not yet known how the news will be communicated.
Englishman Luke Donald was Stenson's nearest competitor in the race and may well be looked upon once more by Ryder Cup officials, alongside Paul Lawrie, Robert Karlsson and Europe's last winning captain - Thomas Bjorn. All of which are seen to have unwavering loyalty to the DP World Tour.
At the time of his appointment, Stenson said: "When I started out as a professional golfer, it was beyond my wildest dreams that, one day, I would follow in the footsteps of legends of the game such as Seve and be the European Ryder Cup Captain. But today proves that, sometimes, dreams do come true."
The 2016 Open champion is now set to turn his back on those dreams and join fellow European Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer in the controversial Series. Whilst they may have been unlikely to feature in a playing capacity, all would have been expected to hold captain and/or vice captain positions in future.
Although the news is not yet formalised, the U-turn has been fraught with criticism. Sky Sports presenter Rob Lee insisted the Ryder Cup is "bigger than Henrik" and insisted he is "flushing it [his legacy] down the toilet" whilst Rich Beem described the news as "disappointing."
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
How Are Golf Courses Across The UK Tackling The Extreme Heat
Smoking bans, course closures, early finishes, just how are some golf courses tackling the high temperatures?
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
The Open Camping Village: The Best Lie in Golf
For one week in July, the R&A run the ‘biggest hotel in Britain’ – Matthew Moore checked into the Open Camping Village
By Matthew Moore • Published