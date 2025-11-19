LIV Golf Confirms Newest Signing Of Three-Time DP World Tour Winner
Perez will join the Cleeks GC for the 2026 LIV Golf season, with the Frenchman withdrawing from the RSM Classic following the news on Monday evening
Victor Perez is officially a LIV Golfer, with the three-time DP World Tour winner being announced as the newest member of Cleeks GC.
Joining captain Martin Kaymer, as well as Richard Bland and Adrian Meronk, Perez completes the European quartet for 2026, with the Cleeks GC side completing their business well before the League's first event in Riyadh in February.
Speaking about the move, Perez stated: "Joining Cleeks Golf Club for the 2026 season feels like joining golf’s next great chapter, as this club continues to push boundaries, perform at the highest level, and bring fresh energy and vision to the game.
"The sport’s growth has been incredible, and LIV Golf’s innovation and energy are driving it forward. I’m excited to be part of that momentum and can’t wait to get started in Riyadh."
A three-time winner on the DP World Tour, Perez earned victories at the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and 2022 Dutch Open.
His biggest win, though, came in 2023 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where the Frenchman played a shot of the year contender at the 71st hole to earn a one stroke victory.
Earning a PGA Tour card from the DP World Tour that season, Perez struggled for form on the circuit and, going into the final event of this season at the RSM Classic, he found himself 108th in the FedEx Cup Fall Standings and in danger of losing his card.
Early on Monday, Cleeks GC teased a new signing, with a golf bag featuring a beret and baguette giving a sign it would be a French player.
Later on in the day, Perez withdrew from the RSM Classic field, all-but confirming that he was the player that would be making the jump from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf League.
The news shortly followed the announcement of Henni Zuel, who was revealed to be joining the LIV Golf League broadcast team for 2026, following a stint with Sky Sports.
"Victor is a world-class player who embodies everything Cleeks Golf Club stands for," stated the team's manager Jonas Martensson.
"He has the talent, the mindset, and the style to elevate our team both on the course and beyond it. We’re delighted to welcome him into the Cleeks family."
