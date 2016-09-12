Paul Casey
Latest
-
Johnson holds off Casey to win BMW Champs
DJ played some superb golf to win by three at Crooked Stick
By Fergus Bisset •
-
-
Why Paul Casey is not eligible for the Ryder Cup
By Neil Tappin •
-
5 GB&I Open contenders
A look at five players from GB&I who could go well at St Andrews
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Travelers: Watson beats Casey in playoff
Bubba Watson defeated Paul Casey in a playoff for the Travelers Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
-
McIlroy magnificent in Match Play marathon
Rory McIlroy won the WGC - Cadillac Match Play, Danny Willett was third
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Masters Day 3: Rose closes gap to Spieth
Justin Rose is four behind Jordan Spieth going into the final round
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Masters Day 2: Spieth leads with record score
Jordan Spieth is 14-under through 36 holes. He leads The Masters by five.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Gallery: Sony Open in Hawaii 2015
Jimmy Walker's nine-shot win in the Sony Open in Hawaii of 2015
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Sony Open in Hawaii – Day 2 report
Justin Thomas shoots 61 to go into a three-way tie for the lead
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Sony Open in Hawaii - Day 1 report
Webb Simpson hits career best score in first round with conventional putter
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship preview
A high quality field will contest the 10th running of this event
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Paul Casey wins the KLM Open
Paul Casey won his first European Tour title of the season at the KLM Open
By Tom Clarke •
-
Irish Open Preview
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Paul Casey wins The Irish Open
England's Paul Casey made a welcome return to the winner's circle, capturing the Irish Open at Carton House by three shots from countryman Robert Rock and Joost Luiten of Holland.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Paul Casey replaced by 14-year-old Andy Zhang at US Open
Paul Casey has withdrawn from the US Open due to an injury, his replacement is 14-year-old Andy Zhang a China-born American
By Tom Clarke •
-
Paul Casey wins Volvo Golf Champions
England’s Paul Casey came out on top after a thrilling final day’s play in the Volvo Golf Champions tournament at The Royal Golf Club in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was Casey’s first victory in 20 months.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Paul Casey suffers rib injury recurrence
Paul Casey suffered a recurrence of a rib injury which forced him to retire after just two holes of the final round of the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
By Golf Monthly •
-
Paul Casey out of first FedEx Cup event
Paul Casey has been forced to withdraw from this week's tournament in New Jersey with a lingering rib injury.
By Golf Monthly •
-
Paul Casey wins the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
Englishman Paul Casey manages to hold on to his third round lead to win a terrific BMW PGA Championship by one shot over fellow countryman Ross Fisher.
By Tom Clarke •
-
Paul Casey wins Shell Houston Open
England’s Paul Casey has climbed to number six on the Official World Golf Ranking following a playoff victory over JB Holmes in the Shell Houston Open.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Johnnie Walker Classic betting guide - Paul Casey
The Race to Dubai returns to Australia this week for Johnnie Walker Classic and our betting man is back in form after a big win on the PGA Tour last week
By Golf Monthly •
-
Paul Casey wins Abu Dhabi Golf Championship
Paul Casey wins the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship by a single shot from Germany’s Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa. His ninth European Tour victory, it lifts him to 21st on the Official World Golf Ranking
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Gallery: Race to Dubai favourites - Paul Casey
With the inaugural Race to Dubai heading to Johannesburg this weekend, Golf Monthly takes you through the 12 market leaders sure to be in the mix come the season-ending Dubai World Championship in November
By Golf Monthly •
-
Gallery: European Tour Player of the Year Paul Casey
A look back at the European Tour Player of the Year winners, first awarded in 1985. Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie all feature. Padraig Harrington claimed the award in 2007 and follows it up in 2008 after two more Major titles
By Golf Monthly •
-
Lee Westwood and Paul Casey to play in the 2009 Johnnie Walker Classic
Johnnie Walker Classic adds Westwood and Casey to a line-up already including the "great white shark"
By Golf Monthly •
-
Paul Casey - England Expects 2
By Golf Monthly •
-
Paul Casey - England Expects
Shunning the limelight comes easily to Paul Casey. But the quiet, Arizona-based Englishman realises that there may come a time very soon when his quiet, structured world will change forever.
By Golf Monthly •