Abraham Ancer Switches LIV Golf Teams In Transfer Window Move

Abraham Ancer has left Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC team to join Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC ahead of the 2026 LIV Golf campaign.

The Mexican had been with the Fireballs for four seasons but has moved to the all-Latin America side of Torque following Mito Pereira's relegation this year.

Ancer is a former World No.11 with wins including the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, Australian Open and Saudi International. He won his maiden LIV Golf title in Hong Kong last year.

Ancer finished 12th in the standings this season, with a best result of T2 in Adelaide. He helped the Fireballs to six team podiums, including three consecutive victories.

Ancer won LIV Golf Hong Kong in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I would like to thank Fireballs GC players, caddies and staff for the last four years and for helping me grow as a person and a player,” Ancer said.

“I will be forever grateful for that stage of my career and I wish them all nothing but the best in 2026 and beyond.

"Joining Torque GC is an exciting next step, both personally and professionally. Competing as part of an all-Latin team alongside close friends, whom I admire on and off the golf course adds a layer of connection and purpose that I can’t wait to be a part of.”

Torque GC now consists of captain Niemann, Ancer, Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz, Ancer's countryman who also previously played for the Fireballs.

"Abraham is a proven winner and a fierce competitor, and we’re proud to welcome him to Torque GC,” Niemann said.

Ancer takes the place of the relegated Mito Pereira on Torque GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

“As a fully Latin American team, we play with shared pride, duty, and purpose, and Abraham embodies that. His addition makes us stronger and deepens the bond that drives everything we do.”

It leaves Garcia's side down to just three with one spot to now fill. The side currently consists of three Spaniards with the 2017 Masters champion and youngsters David Puig and Josele Ballester.

Luis Masaveu played for the team at the beginning of the 2025 season before Ballester replaced him.

"Abraham has been a cornerstone of Fireballs GC from day one,” Garcia said.

Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC now has a spot to fill after Ancer's move (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He has been integral in building up the culture of this team, setting the standard for how we prepare, how we compete, and how we represent our club.

"His impact here goes far beyond the scorecard, and that kind of influence stays with you long after someone moves on.”

It is the first move of the LIV Golf off-season, which has seen Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji earn cards via the International Series, as well as Laurie Canter and Victor Perez signing for Majesticks GC and Cleeks GC respectively.

"LIV Golf’s 13 teams continue to finalize their respective rosters during the league’s free agency and transfer window," the league said.

The 2026 LIV Golf season gets underway in Riyadh on February 4, which will be the first of LIV's 72-hole tournaments after recently confirming a format tweak.