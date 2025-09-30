How LIV Golf's Inception Opened The Door For The Greatest Ryder Cup Captain Of All Time

For two days of the 2025 Ryder Cup, Europe dominated the Americans but, on Sunday, they almost saw their seven point advantage disappear, as a spirited fightback from the home team came up just short.

Claiming 8.5 points from the 12 singles matches, USA fought back to a 15-13 result in the Europeans favor, with Luke Donald becoming the first captain since Tony Jacklin to claim back-to-back Ryder Cups.

Calls of "two more years" echoed around Bethpage Black after the event had finished, with Donald not giving an affirmative answer on whether he will be captain for 2027.

Amazingly, things could have turned out so differently...

Going back to March 2022, former Major winner Henrik Stenson was announced as the European captain for 2023, with the side looking to avenge their 19-9 pummeling defeat at Whistling Straits.

Beating Donald to the position, The Iceman was now at the helm; however, just four months later, Stenson was stripped of the captaincy after joining the controversial start-up LIV Golf circuit.

He wasn't the only one affected. Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and other European legends had all-but been a shoe-in to captain a Ryder Cup in their lifetime, but a move to LIV Golf meant their chances of that occurring had faded.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking at the time, Stenson stated in a lengthy social media post: "After much consideration I have decided to join several of my fellow professionals and play in the LIV invitational series.

"Unfortunately my decision to play in LIV events [means] it is not possible for me to continue in my role as Ryder Cup captain. This is despite me making specific arrangements with LIV golf, to ensure I could fulfil the obligations of the captaincy.

"While I disagree with this decision, for now it is a decision that I accept."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With just over 12 months to go to the biggest golf event on the planet, Team Europe didn't have a captain after a record defeat last time.

Many wondered what was going to occur now that Stenson wasn't in the picture.

Step forward four-time Ryder Cupper Donald, who was announced as captain on August 1st 2022.

Retaining Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari as vice captains, Donald then named Nicolas Colsaerts, José María Olazábal and Francesco Molinari as his remaining vices, putting a plan of action into place to take back the Ryder Cup.

The rest they say, is history... Not only did Donald's men dominate in Rome, claiming the event 16.5-11.5, but the performance was so good that the Englishman was asked to remain as captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and it's not possible to say what would have occurred if Stenson had carried on as captain going into Rome.

What we do know, is that Stenson's move to LIV Golf helped pave the way for Donald to take over, with the Englishman becoming arguably the best Ryder Cup captain of all time.

In fact, US captain Keegan Bradley even stated: "In my eyes, I think he's the best European Ryder Cup captain ever," such is the mark made by Donald as Europe secured an away win for just the fifth time in their history.

The European Team are known for their use of analytical data to decide on pairings, but it's the thoughts and little touches from Donald that have led to back-to-back victories.

For example, such was Donald's attention to detail, he changed the bedding at the hotel where his team were staying, even changing the shampoo to one that "had a better smell."

"There's so many things that Luke has done outstandingly professionally, so perfect, that it's hard to say one," Jon Rahm said of Donald.

"Without getting too much into it, the level of professionalism he's shown us the last four years, his attention to detail in his post and his knowledge of Ryder Cup and the game and what we do on the golf course day in can day out is what made these last two Ryder Cups possible.

"He is the captain of this ship, and he's led us better than I can see anybody leading us. He set the bar extremely high for the future captains."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's clear as to why Donald is yet to lose a Ryder Cup as a player and captain and, although it's unclear as to whether he will lead the Europeans out at Adare Manor in 2027, no-one would begrudge the Englishman attempting to make it a hat-trick as the man in charge.