Jon Rahm Announces Extended Break Following First Winless Season Of His Pro Career

Jon Rahm has confirmed his 2025 campaign is now over and he will be taking several months off from competitive golf.

The Spaniard will end the year without an outright tournament victory from his 20 starts across the LIV Golf League, the DP World Tour and all four Majors, with a playoff defeat in Indianapolis the closest he came to week-to-week success.

It is the first full season since he turned pro in the summer of 2016 that Rahm has not lifted a trophy.

Despite that fact, Rahm did experience a few notable triumphs in the second half of the year.

He claimed the LIV Golf League's Individual Championship for the second season in a row thanks to 12 top-10 results in 13 starts and also landed the Team Championship with his Legion XIII squad. Then, in September, Rahm was a part of the victorious Team Europe at the Ryder Cup.

Jon Rahm at the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

His final competitive appearance of 2025 arrived at the recent Open de España - won by England's Marco Penge - where Rahm finished T9th at Club de Camp Villa de Madrid.

The Barrika-born pro has won his national open three times before but failed to play consistently enough to challenge Penge and was forced to make do with a backdoor top-10.

Talking to Spanish reporters - including Ten Golf - afterwards, Rahm explained his decision to not play any more competitive golf this term: “I’ve never had three months off, but I’m looking forward to it. Other athletes have it, and we’ll see.

"The most emotional, the most special thing has been the Ryder Cup. The only week that has a chance of matching this Ryder Cup on an emotional level will be the Spanish Ryder Cup in 2031.

"It would be special, but as tough as the New York Ryder Cup was and ending up winning, I find it difficult for another week to match it.

"I’m lucky to be able to go home now, have a preseason, be a father, be with my family, and well, if I see that it’s too much, then maybe I won’t do it next year, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Rahm during the 2025 Open de España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm's decision to call time on his year with immediate effect will see him miss the sharp end of the DP World Tour season, with events in India and South Korea proceeding the two lucrative Playoff tournaments in the Middle East.

The 30-year-old currently stands 56th in the Race To Dubai and holds a reasonable chance of qualifying for the top-70 ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

However, he is unable to catch rankings leader Rory McIlroy who is among the big names set to compete in India this week and is pencilled in for both closing events in the Middle East.

Rory McIlroy (Image credit: Getty Images)

And with his four-event quota to retain DP World Tour membership fulfilled, the two-time Major winner is free to take the extended period off without too many serious repercussions.

Similarly, Rahm played the Spanish Open, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Andalucia Masters last Fall before skipping the tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Unless circumstances change, Rahm's next competitive start should be LIV Golf Riyadh which is set for February 5-7, 2026.

John Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton at the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the meantime, the Spaniard will wait to hear more on news surrounding his appeal against sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour for playing in conflicting LIV Golf events.

Rahm and his Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton have both been subjected to considerable fines and modest suspensions since moving to the PIF-backed circuit almost two years ago.

However, their respective hearings - which are still to be conducted by an independent arbitration panel - were postponed until after the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

With the biennial team event now complete, it is possible that Rahm and Hatton may soon discover their fate in relation to the DP World Tour. Although, it is worth noting that nothing has been said at this stage.