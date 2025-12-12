Report: Si Woo Kim Rejects LIV Golf Offer

The four-time PGA Tour winner has declined a LIV Golf offer according to Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper

Si Woo Kim has rejected an offer from LIV Golf, Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper reports.

Kim was said to be in negotiations with the Saudi-backed circuit according to Flushing It Golf on X, who stated he was touted for the Iron Heads GC team, which is reportedly being rebranded to Becko East GC - one of the recent trademarks lodged by the league.

He has won four times on the PGA Tour, including the 2017 Players Championship - where he became the event's youngest winner at the age of 21.

LIV has welcomed four new players for 2026 so far in this off-season, with Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji earning their cards via the International Series Rankings before Laurie Canter signed with Majesticks GC to replace Henrik Stenson and Victor Perez joined Cleeks GC to replace Frederik Kjettrup.

