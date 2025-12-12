Report: Si Woo Kim Rejects LIV Golf Offer

Si Woo Kim has rejected an offer from LIV Golf, Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper reports.

Kim was said to be in negotiations with the Saudi-backed circuit according to Flushing It Golf on X, who stated he was touted for the Iron Heads GC team, which is reportedly being rebranded to Becko East GC - one of the recent trademarks lodged by the league.

Flushing It reported "league sources are confident it will be agreed before the 2026 season starts" but Kim's team have, via the Maeil Business Newspaper, confirmed they have rejected a offer.

"It is true that Kim Si-woo, like many Korean players, has been offered a recruitment," a member of Kim's team told the Maeil Business Newspaper.

"However, Kim Si-woo finally expressed his intention to refuse and decided to remain on the PGA Tour."

Rumors circled earlier this week that Sungjae Im could also leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf but his team denied those reports and confirmed he would be remaining on the US circuit for 2026.

Kim currently ranks 47th in the world and has enjoyed a solid season with five top-10s worldwide including a 3rd-place at the Australian Open in his most recent start.

Kim has played for the Internationals in three Presidents Cups (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has won four times on the PGA Tour, including the 2017 Players Championship - where he became the event's youngest winner at the age of 21.

LIV has welcomed four new players for 2026 so far in this off-season, with Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji earning their cards via the International Series Rankings before Laurie Canter signed with Majesticks GC to replace Henrik Stenson and Victor Perez joined Cleeks GC to replace Frederik Kjettrup.