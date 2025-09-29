Why Luke Donald Has A Huge Decision Ahead Of Him
There are inevitably calls for Luke Donald to stay on as Team Europe Ryder Cup captain, but is it as easy as that?
From the moment Shane Lowry holed the putt at Bethpage Black that ensured the Ryder Cup was staying in European hands, captain Luke Donald must have been anticipating what followed.
It came later on while sitting alongside his team in the post Ryder Cup press conference - a chant that had become familiar at Marco Simone in 2023 rang out again: “Two more years! Two more years!”
Donald impressed with his leadership in Italy, bringing class and dignity befitting of the role, while it was well documented that he left no stone unturned in his preparations.
The result was clear for all to see – a 16.5-11.5 win that, if anything, didn’t quite do justice to the extent to which the hosts had largely dominated proceedings from the first morning.
The score may have been closer two years later, with Team Europe scrambling to a 15-13 victory after a frenetic Sunday singles session, but if anything, it was an even more impressive victory.
Neither team had won away since the Europeans last managed it in 2012 thanks to a comeback for the ages that became known as the Miracle of Medinah.
To do it in New York amid crowd behaviour that frequently strayed beyond the pale was nothing short of historic.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While the players will long be remembered for their brilliance over the first two days to put Europe into a commanding position, the success was once again heavily dependent on Donald’s remarkable captaincy.
Like two years ago, the team arrived early at the venue to prepare, while the smaller details that can make a big difference were all accounted for, from better-smelling shampoo to covering the cracks of the hotel room doors to block out the light.
Is there any wonder that the team was unanimous that Donald is the man to lead them for the third straight edition at Adare Manor in 2027?
Even though Donald refused to indicate whether he would stay on, when asked about the chances, he had a smile on his face: “My answer is I'm going to enjoy tonight,” he said.
He was more open about the all-consuming nature of the role, describing how it led to the former World No.1 taking his eye off his own playing career in pursuit of perfection.
He explained: “Yeah, I really have committed myself to this job because I feel I owe it to the players and I owe it to the Ryder Cup, which has been so special to me. I've had so many incredible experiences.
“So yeah, I've had to kind of put my own game a little bit to the side, and every day I'm trying to think about things that could help us, come up with different things that might just give us a little edge.”
That alone is surely worth considering before committing to another two years as European captain.
Keep in mind that, at 47, Donald is only two years older than team veteran Justin Rose. With three years until he is even eligible for the seniors game, you would not begrudge him the chance to walk away on a high and redirect his energies to his playing career.
But I think there is another, potentially larger, consideration at stake: it’s one thing to lead the team in another home edition of the Ryder Cup, but what happens then?
Does Donald stay on, only to walk away in 2027, leaving someone new to face the harsh reality of preparing for an away match? It would hardly be ideal.
That brings us to another issue. Arguably, the most obvious candidate to eventually succeed Donald is Rose, who appears cut from a very similar cloth and capable of building on the good work of the last two editions.
There will be other names in the frame too, including both of the Molinari brothers, but let's say Rose does emerge as the top choice to take on the role next. Who is to say that, after 2027, he won’t still be good enough to play?
It would not be advisable for the DP World Tour to find itself in the same position as the PGA of America with Keegan Bradley, choosing a candidate who spends much of his time in the lead-up answering questions on whether he will or won’t be a player-captain.
I think if Donald does commit to "two more years," not only will it curtail any remaining ambitions he has for his playing career, but he could easily find himself in demand for the next four.
That's a probability unlikely to be lost on him as he weighs up his options in the coming weeks.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.