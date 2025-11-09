Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
In the opening event of the DP World Tour Play-offs, there's a monster payout on offer which is only bested in 2025 by next week's DP World Tour Championship
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship marks the first of two DP World Tour Play-off events as the Race To Dubai is decided in the Middle East.
But before next week's DP World Tour Championship - the campaign finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course - 70 of the circuit's best players have been battling it out at Yas Links in order to possibly challenge Rory McIlroy for the season title.
McIlroy had 441-point advantage before the Play-offs began, but his nearest challenger - Marco Penge - has been piling on the pressure and may well close that gap with a strong closing round.
Away from the title race, anyone still involved in the season at this late stage will likely harbor dreams of picking up one of 10 PGA Tour cards on offer to the leading eligible players.
As proved by Paul Waring's remarkable win 12 months ago, even those lying well outside the top-10 can enjoy a fantastic closing fortnight and change the course of their careers.
And because the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is a Play-off tournament and Rolex Series event, not only are the points increased dramatically compared to a standard event but the prize money is too.
Whoever follows in the footsteps of Waring will scoop $1.53 million and roughly 1,500 Race To Dubai points. The runner-up could collect just under $1 million themselves if they finish in solo second.
Otherwise, the $9 million prize pool ensures that the checks handed out to the top-21 pros should contain at least six figures. In addition, even the player who comes dead last in the 70-man no-cut field will bank $17,100.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,530,000
2nd
$990,000
3rd
$567,000
4th
$450,000
5th
$381,600
6th
$315,000
7th
$270,000
8th
$225,000
9th
$201,600
10th
$180,000
11th
$165,600
12th
$154,800
13th
$144,900
14th
$137,700
15th
$132,300
16th
$126,900
17th
$121,500
18th
$116,100
19th
$111,600
20th
$108,000
21st
$104,400
22nd
$101,700
23rd
$99,000
24th
$96,300
25th
$93,600
26th
$90,900
27th
$88,200
28th
$85,500
29th
$82,800
30th
$80,100
31st
$77,400
32nd
$74,700
33rd
$72,000
34th
$69,300
35th
$66,600
36th
$63,900
37th
$62,100
38th
$60,300
39th
$58,500
40th
$56,700
41st
$54,900
42nd
$53,100
43rd
$51,300
44th
$49,500
45th
$47,700
46th
$45,900
47th
$44,100
48th
$42,300
49th
$40,500
50th
$38,700
51st
$36,900
52nd
$35,100
53rd
$33,300
54th
$31,500
55th
$30,600
56th
$29,700
57th
$28,800
58th
$27,900
59th
$27,000
60th
$26,100
61st
$25,200
62nd
$24,300
63rd
$23,400
64th
$22,500
65th
$21,600
66th
$20,700
67th
$19,800
68th
$18,900
69th
$18,000
70th
$17,100
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
