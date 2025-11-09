Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship marks the first of two DP World Tour Play-off events as the Race To Dubai is decided in the Middle East.

But before next week's DP World Tour Championship - the campaign finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course - 70 of the circuit's best players have been battling it out at Yas Links in order to possibly challenge Rory McIlroy for the season title.

McIlroy had 441-point advantage before the Play-offs began, but his nearest challenger - Marco Penge - has been piling on the pressure and may well close that gap with a strong closing round.

Away from the title race, anyone still involved in the season at this late stage will likely harbor dreams of picking up one of 10 PGA Tour cards on offer to the leading eligible players.

As proved by Paul Waring's remarkable win 12 months ago, even those lying well outside the top-10 can enjoy a fantastic closing fortnight and change the course of their careers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And because the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is a Play-off tournament and Rolex Series event, not only are the points increased dramatically compared to a standard event but the prize money is too.

Whoever follows in the footsteps of Waring will scoop $1.53 million and roughly 1,500 Race To Dubai points. The runner-up could collect just under $1 million themselves if they finish in solo second.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Otherwise, the $9 million prize pool ensures that the checks handed out to the top-21 pros should contain at least six figures. In addition, even the player who comes dead last in the 70-man no-cut field will bank $17,100.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money Breakdown