Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

In the opening event of the DP World Tour Play-offs, there's a monster payout on offer which is only bested in 2025 by next week's DP World Tour Championship

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship marks the first of two DP World Tour Play-off events as the Race To Dubai is decided in the Middle East.

McIlroy had 441-point advantage before the Play-offs began, but his nearest challenger - Marco Penge - has been piling on the pressure and may well close that gap with a strong closing round.

Away from the title race, anyone still involved in the season at this late stage will likely harbor dreams of picking up one of 10 PGA Tour cards on offer to the leading eligible players.

As proved by Paul Waring's remarkable win 12 months ago, even those lying well outside the top-10 can enjoy a fantastic closing fortnight and change the course of their careers.

And because the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is a Play-off tournament and Rolex Series event, not only are the points increased dramatically compared to a standard event but the prize money is too.

Whoever follows in the footsteps of Waring will scoop $1.53 million and roughly 1,500 Race To Dubai points. The runner-up could collect just under $1 million themselves if they finish in solo second.

Otherwise, the $9 million prize pool ensures that the checks handed out to the top-21 pros should contain at least six figures. In addition, even the player who comes dead last in the 70-man no-cut field will bank $17,100.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,530,000

2nd

$990,000

3rd

$567,000

4th

$450,000

5th

$381,600

6th

$315,000

7th

$270,000

8th

$225,000

9th

$201,600

10th

$180,000

11th

$165,600

12th

$154,800

13th

$144,900

14th

$137,700

15th

$132,300

16th

$126,900

17th

$121,500

18th

$116,100

19th

$111,600

20th

$108,000

21st

$104,400

22nd

$101,700

23rd

$99,000

24th

$96,300

25th

$93,600

26th

$90,900

27th

$88,200

28th

$85,500

29th

$82,800

30th

$80,100

31st

$77,400

32nd

$74,700

33rd

$72,000

34th

$69,300

35th

$66,600

36th

$63,900

37th

$62,100

38th

$60,300

39th

$58,500

40th

$56,700

41st

$54,900

42nd

$53,100

43rd

$51,300

44th

$49,500

45th

$47,700

46th

$45,900

47th

$44,100

48th

$42,300

49th

$40,500

50th

$38,700

51st

$36,900

52nd

$35,100

53rd

$33,300

54th

$31,500

55th

$30,600

56th

$29,700

57th

$28,800

58th

$27,900

59th

$27,000

60th

$26,100

61st

$25,200

62nd

$24,300

63rd

$23,400

64th

$22,500

65th

$21,600

66th

$20,700

67th

$19,800

68th

$18,900

69th

$18,000

70th

$17,100

