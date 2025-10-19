DP World India Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

A field stacked with star names has been battling for one of the higher purses available on the DP World Tour all season at the DP World India Championship

Rory McIlroy looks after a wedge shot with a DP World India Championship sign in the background
The inaugural DP World India Championship has been taking place this week, and a stacked field has been fighting for the title at Delhi Golf Club.

How well a player performs at the new event could make or break their campaign, too, with the DP World Tour Playoffs only a matter of weeks away now.

But before the $19 million two-event stretch in the Middle East, there is the small matter of this $4 million tournament taking place in India.

Whoever comes out on top will collect the top prize of $680,000 while the runner-up stands to bank $440,000.

Tommy Fleetwood hits a wood at the 2025 DP World India Championship

Anyone who finishes inside the top-eight is looking at a six-figure check while the reward for ending inside the top-50 is at least $17,200. Making the cut should see a pro walk away with over $7,500.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 DP World India Championship.

DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

$680,000

2nd

$440,000

3rd

$252,000

4th

$200,000

5th

$169,600

6th

$140,000

7th

$120,000

8th

$100,000

9th

$89,600

10th

$80,000

11th

$73,600

12th

$68,800

13th

$64,400

14th

$61,200

15th

$58,800

16th

$56,400

17th

$54,000

18th

$51,600

19th

$49,600

20th

$48,000

21st

$46,400

22nd

$45,200

23rd

$44,000

24th

$42,800

25th

$41,600

26th

$40,400

27th

$39,200

28th

$38,000

29th

$36,800

30th

$35,600

31st

$34,400

32nd

$33,200

33rd

$32,000

34th

$30,800

35th

$29,600

36th

$28,400

37th

$27,600

38th

$26,800

39th

$26,000

40th

$25,200

41st

$24,400

42nd

$23,600

43rd

$22,800

44th

$22,000

45th

$21,200

46th

$20,400

47th

$19,600

48th

$18,800

49th

$18,000

50th

$17,200

51st

$16,400

52nd

$15,600

53rd

$14,800

54th

$14,000

55th

$13,600

56th

$13,200

57th

$12,800

58th

$12,400

59th

$12,000

60th

$11,600

61st

$11,200

62nd

$10,800

63rd

$10,400

64th

$10,000

65th

$9,600

66th

$9,200

67th

$8,800

68th

$8,400

69th

$8,000

70th

$7,600

WHERE IS THE DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP?

A general view of a cultural landmark at Delhi Golf Club ahead of the 2025 DP World India Championship

The inaugural DP World India Championship is being played at Delhi Golf Club in India. The original site was called Lodhi Golf Club and laid in the 1930s before changing its name in 1951.

Today, the 18-hole championship course is called the Lodhi, while there is a nine-hole layout called the Peacock. The Lodhi Course is known to be extremely tight and relatively short, with very few players gaming a driver due to the lack of room for error off the tee.

There is reportedly over a 50-year waiting list to become a member, and the course features several cultural landmarks including an ancient tomb, mausoleum and other ruins.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

