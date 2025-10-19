DP World India Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
A field stacked with star names has been battling for one of the higher purses available on the DP World Tour all season at the DP World India Championship
The inaugural DP World India Championship has been taking place this week, and a stacked field has been fighting for the title at Delhi Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry all began the week alongside around 150 others with dreams of coming out on top, but only one will be able to do so.
How well a player performs at the new event could make or break their campaign, too, with the DP World Tour Playoffs only a matter of weeks away now.
But before the $19 million two-event stretch in the Middle East, there is the small matter of this $4 million tournament taking place in India.
Whoever comes out on top will collect the top prize of $680,000 while the runner-up stands to bank $440,000.
Anyone who finishes inside the top-eight is looking at a six-figure check while the reward for ending inside the top-50 is at least $17,200. Making the cut should see a pro walk away with over $7,500.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 DP World India Championship.
DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$680,000
2nd
$440,000
3rd
$252,000
4th
$200,000
5th
$169,600
6th
$140,000
7th
$120,000
8th
$100,000
9th
$89,600
10th
$80,000
11th
$73,600
12th
$68,800
13th
$64,400
14th
$61,200
15th
$58,800
16th
$56,400
17th
$54,000
18th
$51,600
19th
$49,600
20th
$48,000
21st
$46,400
22nd
$45,200
23rd
$44,000
24th
$42,800
25th
$41,600
26th
$40,400
27th
$39,200
28th
$38,000
29th
$36,800
30th
$35,600
31st
$34,400
32nd
$33,200
33rd
$32,000
34th
$30,800
35th
$29,600
36th
$28,400
37th
$27,600
38th
$26,800
39th
$26,000
40th
$25,200
41st
$24,400
42nd
$23,600
43rd
$22,800
44th
$22,000
45th
$21,200
46th
$20,400
47th
$19,600
48th
$18,800
49th
$18,000
50th
$17,200
51st
$16,400
52nd
$15,600
53rd
$14,800
54th
$14,000
55th
$13,600
56th
$13,200
57th
$12,800
58th
$12,400
59th
$12,000
60th
$11,600
61st
$11,200
62nd
$10,800
63rd
$10,400
64th
$10,000
65th
$9,600
66th
$9,200
67th
$8,800
68th
$8,400
69th
$8,000
70th
$7,600
WHERE IS THE DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP?
The inaugural DP World India Championship is being played at Delhi Golf Club in India. The original site was called Lodhi Golf Club and laid in the 1930s before changing its name in 1951.
Today, the 18-hole championship course is called the Lodhi, while there is a nine-hole layout called the Peacock. The Lodhi Course is known to be extremely tight and relatively short, with very few players gaming a driver due to the lack of room for error off the tee.
There is reportedly over a 50-year waiting list to become a member, and the course features several cultural landmarks including an ancient tomb, mausoleum and other ruins.
