DP World India Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The inaugural DP World India Championship has been taking place this week, and a stacked field has been fighting for the title at Delhi Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry all began the week alongside around 150 others with dreams of coming out on top, but only one will be able to do so.

How well a player performs at the new event could make or break their campaign, too, with the DP World Tour Playoffs only a matter of weeks away now.

But before the $19 million two-event stretch in the Middle East, there is the small matter of this $4 million tournament taking place in India.

Whoever comes out on top will collect the top prize of $680,000 while the runner-up stands to bank $440,000.

Anyone who finishes inside the top-eight is looking at a six-figure check while the reward for ending inside the top-50 is at least $17,200. Making the cut should see a pro walk away with over $7,500.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 DP World India Championship.

DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $680,000 2nd $440,000 3rd $252,000 4th $200,000 5th $169,600 6th $140,000 7th $120,000 8th $100,000 9th $89,600 10th $80,000 11th $73,600 12th $68,800 13th $64,400 14th $61,200 15th $58,800 16th $56,400 17th $54,000 18th $51,600 19th $49,600 20th $48,000 21st $46,400 22nd $45,200 23rd $44,000 24th $42,800 25th $41,600 26th $40,400 27th $39,200 28th $38,000 29th $36,800 30th $35,600 31st $34,400 32nd $33,200 33rd $32,000 34th $30,800 35th $29,600 36th $28,400 37th $27,600 38th $26,800 39th $26,000 40th $25,200 41st $24,400 42nd $23,600 43rd $22,800 44th $22,000 45th $21,200 46th $20,400 47th $19,600 48th $18,800 49th $18,000 50th $17,200 51st $16,400 52nd $15,600 53rd $14,800 54th $14,000 55th $13,600 56th $13,200 57th $12,800 58th $12,400 59th $12,000 60th $11,600 61st $11,200 62nd $10,800 63rd $10,400 64th $10,000 65th $9,600 66th $9,200 67th $8,800 68th $8,400 69th $8,000 70th $7,600

WHERE IS THE DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP?

The inaugural DP World India Championship is being played at Delhi Golf Club in India. The original site was called Lodhi Golf Club and laid in the 1930s before changing its name in 1951.

Today, the 18-hole championship course is called the Lodhi, while there is a nine-hole layout called the Peacock. The Lodhi Course is known to be extremely tight and relatively short, with very few players gaming a driver due to the lack of room for error off the tee.

There is reportedly over a 50-year waiting list to become a member, and the course features several cultural landmarks including an ancient tomb, mausoleum and other ruins.