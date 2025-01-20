Report: Replacement Venue Chosen For 2025 Genesis Invitational
The PGA Tour has confirmed the Genesis Invitational will temporarily switch locations in 2025, with one reporter claiming a new site has already been selected
Days after the PGA Tour confirmed that next month's Genesis Invitational would be moved away from Riviera Country Club, one reporter claimed that he understood a new venue was ready to be selected.
The recent brushfires in Los Angeles have caused devastation to much of the city's west side, including the deaths of at least 27 people, and came perilously close to directly affecting the annual home of the Genesis Invitational since 1999.
With fires continuing to burn almost two weeks after the first one began, the PGA Tour announced that an alternative location would be sourced but that the Signature Event - hosted by Tiger Woods - would remain in its usual calendar slot.
A statement from the top US circuit read: "In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that The Genesis Invitational 2025 will be played at an alternate location the week of Feb. 10-16.
"A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days."
I have the understanding that Torrey Pines will be selected to host the Genesis Invitational. The combination of 1) keeping it in California and 2) proximity to the original event — were some of the factors that pushed it over the edge.January 20, 2025
According to CBS reporter, Rick Gehman, the PGA Tour is set to declare Torrey Pines as Riviera's stand-in for the 2025 Genesis Invitational.
The iconic Californian course is preparing to host this week's Farmers Insurance Open - the only event of the year to take place from Wednesday until Saturday - but will have a few tournaments to recover and reset before welcoming the PGA Tour's best back in mid-February.
Several sites had been tipped as potential replacements for Genesis CC, including Pebble Beach, PGA West, and TPC Scottsdale - all of which feature in the current West Coast Swing.
However, per Gehman, Torrey Pines was given the nod due to two main factors. One being the tour's preference to remain in California and two, its relative proximity to the original event. Torrey Pines is located just to the north of San Diego, around 125 miles from Riviera.
Gehman's full social media post read: "I have the understanding that Torrey Pines will be selected to host the Genesis Invitational. The combination of 1) keeping it in California and 2) proximity to the original event — were some of the factors that pushed it over the edge."
Another of the advantages Torrey Pines has is its two championship courses. As it stands, both will feature at the Farmers Insurance Open before the South Course almost certainly takes solo charge when the limited-field event rolls around.
The South Course - which is slightly longer and tougher than the North - has already hosted the 2008 US Open, won by Genesis host Woods, and the 2021 US Open in which Jon Rahm claimed his maiden Major.
Should it be confirmed, Woods will return to the site of eight career wins (seven Farmers Insurance Open titles and one US Open) and play Torrey Pines for the first time in five years.
An official announcement on the Genesis Invitational's temporary home is expected in the coming days.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
