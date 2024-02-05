Wyndham Clark Wins Weather-Hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Wyndham Clark has won his third PGA Tour title after the weather-hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was reduced to 54 holes.

The final round was canceled because of storms on Sunday evening, which handed last year’s US Open champion the victory.

It might have been an anti-climax for the fans, but Clark was still buzzing after winning on what he described as his “favorite place in the world”.

And it came courtesy of a scintillating third-round 60, a course record at Pebble Beach Golf Links, a score that got him to 17-under, one shot ahead of Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg and two ahead of another in-form European, Matthieu Pavon of France.

Heavy storms rocked the Montery Peninsula throughout the day, and with poor weather and strong winds forecast to continue into the early hours of Monday, the PGA Tour made the decision to cancel the final round at 6pm local time, out of an "abundance of caution" for spectators and players.

The statement read: “The storm affecting the Monterey Peninsula throughout the day Sunday is forecast to continue into the early hours of Monday with very strong winds.

“Although conditions are forecast to improve through the morning Monday, after consultation with Monterey County emergency authorities, who have implemented a Shelter in Place order until early tomorrow morning for the greater Pebble Beach community, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all constituents, there will be no play on Monday.

“Therefore, in accordance with the PGA TOUR Regulations the tournament results will be final through the conclusion of 54 holes.”

“It's maybe not the way you dream of winning,” admitted Clark,” who was six shots behind before he went on his incredible run on Saturday.

“With that said, a lot of us yesterday had, not that we knew, but we definitely had this outside shot and thinking that maybe this is our last round.”

It was a third win in nine months for the 30-year-old American, who also earned 700 FedEx Cup points for his victory and moved up to number three on the FedExCup.