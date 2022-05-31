How Can I Play Muirfield Village?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Muirfield Village has been inextricably linked with one man since it opened almost half a century ago - Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus was just 34 and inexperienced when he bought up the land in greater Columbus, Ohio and designed "Jack's Place," yet it still opened to wide acclaim in May 1974. It was so popular, in fact, that just two years later it hosted its first Memorial Tournament, an honour it has held on to ever since.

Nicklaus, who spent much of his early life in the area, designed Muirfield Village with length in mind. Indeed, it began as a par 72 6,969-yard effort, which, for the era, was sizeable. Nicklaus has made tweaks to the course ever since, and it’s now even longer, at 7,533 yards. As the years have progressed, he has continued to make other adjustments to the course, including adding bunkers and rerouting a stream on the 18th.

The course, which has a statue of Nicklaus at the entrance to the clubhouse, underwent its most recent renovation in 2020, which was again overseen by the American, when each green complex was redone and bunkers were made larger and deeper. At the time, Nicklaus declared it the “final bite of the apple,” which strongly implied that it would be the last significant renovation the Golden Bear would administer to the course.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Well-groomed, wide fairways and bunker-guarded greens abound, with approach shots requiring precision. Meanwhile, the final three holes, including the dogleg right par 4 18th, represent once of the most challenging finishes on the PGA Tour. The immaculate nature of the course is such that it has drawn favourable comparisons with its primary inspiration, the home of The Masters, Augusta National.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The name comes from another course close to Nicklaus’ heart – the Scottish venue where he won the 1966 Open Championship. In a nod to that, Muirfield Village’s crest used to include the Claret Jug, albeit depicted backwards as a gesture of respect to the R&A.

Muirfield Village, which also has the distinction of being the only course in the world to host the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup and the Solheim Cup, is a private club, meaning experiencing it for yourself will not be that easy. Membership initiation fees are reportedly upwards of $100,000 with monthly dues over $400. There are different categories of memberships, ranging from Corporate Golf and Full Golf membership, which offers unlimited use of the course, and Social Clubhouse membership, which includes limited course availability.

Anyone interested in becoming a member is advised to schedule a tour of the club by emailing or phoning its Membership and Communications Director. If you can’t afford the fees, knowing a member offer another potential route to sampling the course as their guest.

Where Is Muirfield Village? Muirfield Village is located in the northern suburbs of Dublin, Ohio. The course was built on 180 acres of land that Nicklaus purchased. Explaining his vision for the course, Nicklaus said: “It’s a pretty site. When I saw it, I liked the way it flowed through the valleys, and I knew I wanted to create a gallery golf course.”

Does Jack Nicklaus Live At Muirfield? As well as its famous course, Muirfield Village has a gated community of 22 luxury homes, and 18-time Major winner Nicklaus is one of the residents. His home was built in 2009 in a wooded lot at the site.