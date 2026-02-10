Five-Time Asian Tour Winner To Step In For Phil Mickelson At LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf Adelaide is the jewel in the circuit's crown and, ahead of its fourth edition, another Australian is set to tee it up at the event, as Wade Ormsby fills in for HyFlyers GC captain, Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson, who was forced to withdraw from both LIV Golf Riyadh and Adelaide due to family matters, was replaced by Ollie Schniederjans in Saudi Arabia but, in Australia, it will be the turn of five-time Asian Tour winner, Ormsby.

Born and raised in Adelaide, Ormsby played every LIV Golf event in its inaugural season back in 2022, registering a best finish of T22nd in London, as well as a handful of top 25s on the DP World Tour that year.

Since then, the 45-year-old has been a reserve player on the LIV Golf League, cropping up at a handful of tournaments, including Washington DC in 2023 and the first two events of 2025.

In fact, Ormsby played in Riyadh and Adelaide last year, producing a T25th and 50th finish. In Adelaide, he fired seven-over, one-under and three-over-par rounds to finish well down the leaderboard.

Ormsby celebrates his Jakarta International Championship win in October 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, the Australian has enjoyed a rise in form, as Ormsby went on to win the Jakarta International Championship on the Asian Tour, which is an International Series tournament.

The victory helped him finish 12th on the circuit's Order of Merit, as well as eighth on the International Series Rankings. The top two in those Rankings secured LIV Golf cards for 2026, with that accolade going to Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji.

In Adelaide, Ormsby will be hoping to go better than last week's replacement, Schniederjans, who ended his week at Riyadh Golf Club 56th and second last after rounds of 72, 71, 73 and 69.

Lee Westwood is another name who will be missing in Adelaide following a wrist injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the Hyflyers GC, Majesticks GC will also be without one of their captains, as Lee Westwood continues to recover from a wrist injury, missing the action in both Riyadh and Adealide.

Currently, it's unclear as to whether Ben Schmidt will continue on the English team after making a cameo last week, where he registered a T41st finish at eight-under-par.

At the season-opener, Elvis Smylie claimed victory on his circuit debut, and will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins this week on home soil, with the 23-year-old returning to Australia following appearances on the DP World Tour at the end of 2025.

Joaquin Niemann will return to The Grange GC as the defending champion for 2026, while Fireballs GC will hope to retain their team title following a commanding six shot win last season.