Brian Rolapp Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour CEO

Brian Rolapp is the PGA Tour CEO, running the historic top US circuit as well as the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour Canada. Here are some facts about his life and career that you might not have known.

BRIAN ROLAPP FACTS

1. Rolapp grew up just outside of Washington D.C.

2. His father was Rich Rolapp - the long-time president of the American Horse Council.

3. Rolapp is a practicing member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

4. He lives in Darien, Connecticut with wife Cindy and their four children. They have three boys and a girl - Drew, Will, Catherine and Ben.

5. During high school, Rolapp worked the turn at Congressional Country Club. He revealed that he was first introduced to actually playing the game on Employee Day.

6. He graduated from Brigham Young University (BYU) with a degree in English in 1996 before completing a Master of Business Administration at Harvard Business School in 2000. During his time at Harvard, he first met LIV Golf CEO, Scott O'Neil.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. While at BYU, Rolapp played on the lacrosse team and admitted he skipped "quite a few classes" to go out and play golf.

8. Rolapp is a fan of TV programs; Lost, The Office and Frontline.

9. He once listed his fantasy job as: starting quarterback for the New York Jets.

10. Rolapp says one of his pet peeves is people being late.

11. His favorite piece of business advice is: 'Never confuse action with progress'

12. Rolapp was inducted into Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Hall of Fame.

13. In college, Rolapp worked as a runner at HBO Sports in Las Vegas.

14. Also during his university years, Rolapp and his college roommate convinced a radio station to put them on the air with a sports talk show. However, due to the show's lack of success, Rolapp realized his talents might lie on the business side of sport.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

15. Immediately after his time at BYU, Rolapp worked as an investment banking analyst for CIBC World Markets between 1996 and 1998.

16. After leaving Harvard, he became Director of Corporate Business Development at NBC Universal from 2000-2003.

17. Rolapp joined the NFL in 2003 after being recommended by the former CFO for NBC's West Coast division, Kim Williams. During his 22-year spell there, he held positions such as Director of Finance and Strategy, COO of NFL Media, CEO of NFL Network and, most recently, Chief Media and Business Officer.

18. On June 17, 2025, Rolapp was announced as having joined the PGA Tour - replacing commissioner, Jay Monahan and becoming the circuit's first-ever CEO.