RBC Heritage Leaderboard: Justin Thomas Leads In The Final Stages

SCHEFFLER FINISHES WITH A BIRDIE The World No.1 has struggled today, but has birdied the final hole to get to 12-under and, currently, into a share of seventh. Another impressive performance from Scheffler, who didn't have his best stuff this week.

NOVAK PARS THE 15TH After laying up with his second, Novak finds the green with his third at the par 5 15th, with the American two putting for par to stay at 15-under, one back of Thomas. Up ahead, Thomas, finds the wasteland with his tee shot and, with his approach, he goes over the back of the green and will have a straightforward up-and-down coming up.

HUGE PUTT FROM JT JT!!A birdie with three to play gives @JustinThomas34 a one-shot lead @RBC_Heritage.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/E0PU9HhFtCApril 20, 2025

THOMAS TAKES THE LEAD (Image credit: Getty Images) Excellent from Thomas who, after laying up at the par 5 15th, manages to get up-and-down from 100-yards! Faced with a 25-footer for birdie, the two-time Major winner holes an incredible putt to get to 17-under and claim a one shot lead with three holes remaining.

KIM STRUGGLING Overnight leader, Kim, has struggled this back nine and, after bogeys at the 10th and the 12th, he makes a hash of the 14th, with a poor bunker shot and chip leading to a double bogey five. He is now 11-under for the tournament, five back of the leaders.

NOVAK MAKES A CLUTCH PAR From screwed to scrappy 💪@AndrewNovakGolf remains tied atop the leaderboard.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/19nmWfteldApril 20, 2025

DOUBLE BOGEY FOR SCOTTIE The World No.1 went for it in two at the par 5 15th but, after pulling his approach into the water, Scheffler has to settle for a double bogey seven. He drops back to 12-under, four back of Thomas and Novak.

NOVAK HOLES ANOTHER BIG PUTT The American has shown serious class today and, at the par 4 12th, Novak makes another excellent up-and-down to remain in share of the lead at 16-under. Away from Novak, Harman three putts to fall back to 14-under, with the Major winner now sharing third with Berger, Kim and Scheffler, who has just found the water at the 15th.

BIG MOVES AT THE TOP Thomas converts his short par putt at the 12th to stay at 16-under, while Harman makes back-to-back birdies at the 12th and 13th to get to 15-under, one back of Thomas and Novak. Behind the pair, Maverick McNealy has double bogeyed the 12th to fall back to 13-under, while Daniel Berger has birdied the last to finish 14-under.

BIG SAVE FROM NOVAK After a bad break off the tee, Novak plays a pitch shot to around 10-feet and converts for par to stay at 16-under-par. That is a big moment for the American, who maintains a share of the lead with Thomas.

HARMAN GETS TO 14-UNDER Brian Harman claimed the Valero Texas Open just a fortnight ago and, in Sea Island, the former Open winner is making a charge on Sunday. The American holes a lengthy putt at the 12th to get to 14-under, just two back of Thomas and Novak. In terms of the duo, Thomas has found the fairway at the par 4 12th, while Novak is in trouble after being forced to chip out at the 11th.

SCHEFFLER ON A CHARGE? (Image credit: Getty Images) The World No.1 and defending champion has been pretty quiet over the last few days but, on Sunday, Scheffler has birdied the 10th and 11th to get to 14-under. He's now two shots back and, what's more, Kim has bogeyed the 10th to join him at 14-under, with the 29-year-old struggling on Sunday.

KIM MOVES TO 15-UNDER Si Woo Kim birdies the ninth and is now 15-under, just one back of Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak. However, at the par 4 10th, the South Korean carves his tee shot right and will have a tough shot coming up. In the same group, Novak also goes right off the tee and into the spectators, with it unclear as to how his golf ball is lying. Up ahead, Thomas' birdie putt at the 10th comes up just short, with the American tapping in for par to remain at 16-under.