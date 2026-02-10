Former LIV Golfer Withdraws From DP World Tour Event To Focus On Mental Health

Former LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra has withdrawn from the upcoming Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour to focus on his mental health.

Chacarra posted a story on his Instagram which revealed the news, stating that the decision to pull out of next week's tournament "hasn't been easy to accept" but that he had been struggling psychologically of late and needed a break from the game.

The ex-Fireballs GC pro has played 27 tournaments in less than nine months to date but has missed the cut in nine of them - including in his most recent appearance at the Qatar Masters.

Otherwise, Chacarra - who played golf at Wake Forest and Oklahoma State University - has managed three top-25s since winning the Hero Indian Open last March.

Announcing that he would be taking a break from pro golf, Chacarra assured his fans that he would return "soon."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He wrote: "After a lot of reflection and many conversations with my team, I’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Kenya Open.

"This hasn’t been easy to accept. Lately, the biggest challenge hasn’t been physical – it’s been mental.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I believe in being honest about the ups and downs, and right now I need time to reset, heal, and take care of my mind so I can come back stronger, healthier, and truly ready to compete.

"It hurts to step away from competing that’s what I most love, but sometimes the strongest thing you can do is listen to yourself.

"Thank you everyone for all the love, patience, and support – it means more than you know. I’ll be back soon."

(Image credit: Eugenio Chacarra Instagram)

Off the back of his college career - during which he won four times - Chacarra signed up to the inaugural season of the LIV Golf League and played for Sergio Garcia's Fireballs.

It took him only a matter of months to win for the first time as a professional, lifting the 2022 LIV Golf Bangkok title by three strokes from Patrick Reed in October.

Then, in the following year, Chacarra claimed the Asian Tour's St Andrews Bay Championship for his second professional victory.

In 2024, the Spaniard became the first notable name to depart LIV and criticize the PIF-backed circuit, saying: “I see what it’s like to win on the PGA Tour and how your life changes. How you get Major access and ranking points.

Eugenio Chacarra with the Hero Indian Open trophy after winning on the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

"On LIV, nothing changes, there is only money. It doesn’t matter if you finish 30th or first, only money. I’m not a guy who wants more money.

"What will change my life is playing in Hawaii and qualifying for the Majors, qualifying for the Masters, the Ryder Cup.”

Chacarra returned to the DP World Tour in 2025 and quickly wrapped up full status courtesy of his success in India.

He went on to finish the season 36th in the Race To Dubai and had made a promising start to this campaign, finishing third in the Alfred Dunhill Championship and T25th in the Mauritius Open last December before a T15th at the Dubai Invitational last month.