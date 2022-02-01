How Can I Play Spyglass Hill?

Spyglass Hill may have the same owners as Pebble Beach Links, but while its near neighbour is renowned for its superb ocean vistas, the former is better known for its holes that wind through the lush Del Monte forest. That’s not to say Spyglass Hill doesn’t have its share of Pacific Ocean views, too. Indeed, they dominate the first five holes of the course. However, from the sixth, players are surrounded by the natural beauty of the forest’s dense greenery.

Like Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill features in the popular Tiger Woods PGA Tour video games. Meanwhile, it co-hosts the Pebble Beach Pro-Am with the Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course. Spyglass Hill has had an association with the tournament since 1967, and it was in the 2005 event where Phil Mickelson set the course record of 62. He didn’t have it to himself for long, though. In the following year's tournament, Luke Donald matched the feat.

With its juxtaposition of a dramatic, dune-laded links giving way to a lush forest setting, Spyglass Hill is on many a golfer’s bucket lists, but how can you play it? Thankfully, playing a round at Spyglass Hill is far easier than its Pebble Beach Pro-Am co-host the Monterey Peninsula Country Club. However, that doesn’t mean it’s cheap.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a guest at the Pebble Beach Resort, a round will cost between $415 and $435, and you can book your slot between 12 and 18 months in advance, depending on which accommodation you choose (within 18 months if you’re staying at The Lodge at Pebble Beach or The Inn at Spanish Bay, and within 12 months if you’re staying at the Casa Palmero hotel). Staying at the resort is costly, too, with rates ranging from $870 to $7980 per night. However, if that idea appeals to you, you can make a reservation inquiry over the phone or via a form on the Pebble Beach website.

If you’re not staying at the resort, all is not lost. You’ll pay the same green fee as the resort guests but will incur an additional $45 cart fee. You can make your booking 24 hours in advance of your tee time via a phone call. The resort’s busiest months are April through November, so if you’re not a guest, the best time to try to reserve a tee-time is during the off-season.

Is Spyglass a hard course? Spyglass Hill is widely considered to be one of the most challenging course layouts in the US. The 72-par course measures almost 7,000 yards from the championship tees. The course rating is 75.5 with a slope rating of 147.