Masters First And Second Round Tee Times

Tee times have been released for the year's first two men's Major championship rounds at Augusta National.

The Masters tee times see some huge groups including the long-awaited return of Tiger Woods, who goes off at 10.34am local time on Thursday alongside Joaquin Niemann and Louis Oosthuizen. They follow the group of Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey.

The Woods group goes off at 1.41pm local time on Friday.

Rory McIlroy is off in the final group of the day on Thursday at 2.03pm alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka, with that group off at 10.45am local in Friday's second round. Check out all of the times below...

Masters tee times - round 1

8am EDT/1pm BST: Jose Maria Olazabal, JJ Spaun

8.11am EDT/1.11 BST: Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)

8.22am EDT/1.22pm BST: Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

8.33am EDT/1.33pm BST: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

8.44am EDT/1.44pm BST: Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

8.55am EDT/1/55pm BST: Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

9.06am EDT/2.06pm BST: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

9.17am EDT/2.17pm BST: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)

9.39am EDT/2.39pm BST: Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes

9.50am EDT/2.50pm BST: Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

10.01am EDT/3.01pm BST: Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

10.12am EDT/3.12pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

10.23am EDT/3.23pm BST: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

10.34am EDT/3.34pm BST: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

10.45am EDT/3.45pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

10.56am EDT/3.56pm BST: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

11.18am EDT/4.18pm BST: Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)

11.29am EDT/4.29pm BST: Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

11.40am EDT/4.40pm BST: Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

11.51am EDT/4.51pm BST: Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd (a)

12.02pm EDT/5.02pm BST: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

12.13pm EDT/5.13pm BST: Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

12.24pm EDT/5.24pm BST: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

12.35pm EDT/5.35pm BST: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (a)

12.57pm EDT/5.57pm BST: Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

1.08pm EDT/6.08pm BST: Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

1.19pm EDT/6.19pm BST: Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

1.30pm EDT/6.30pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1.41pm EDT/6.31pm BST: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

1.52pm EDT/6.52pm BST: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

2.03pm EDT/7.03pm BST: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

Masters tee times - round 2

8am EDT/1pm BST: Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)

8.11am EDT/1.11pm BST: Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

8.22am EDT/1.22pm BST: Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

8.33am EDT/1.33pm BST: Charl Schwartzel, Robert Macintyre, Laird Shepherd (a)

8.44am EDT/1.44pm BST: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

8.55am EDT/1.55 pm BST: Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

9.06am EDT/2.06pm BST: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

9.17am EDT/2.17pm BST: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (a)

9.39am EDT/2.39pm BST: Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

9.50am EDT/2.50pm BST: Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

10.01am EDT/3.01pm BST: Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

10.12am EDT/3.12pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

10.23am EDT/3.23pm BST: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

10.34am EDT/3.34pm BST: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10.45am EDT/3.45pm BST: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

10.56am EDT/3.56pm BST: Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun

11.18am EDT/4.18pm BST: Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)

11.29am EDT/4.29pm BST: Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

11.40am EDT/4.40pm BST: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

11.51am EDT/4.51pm BST: Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

12.02pm EDT/5.02pm BST: Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

12.13pm EDT/5.13pm BST: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

12.24pm EDT/5.24pm BST: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)

12.35pm EDT/5.35pm BST: Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes

12.57pm EDT/5.57pm BST: Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1.08pm EDT/6.08pm BST: Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

1.19pm EDT/6.19pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

1.30pm EDT/6.30pm BST: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

1.41pm EDT/6.41pm BST: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

1.51pm EDT/6.52pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

2.03pm EDT/7.03pm BST: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

