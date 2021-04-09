Find out the history of the Masters cut with our all-you-need-to-know guide

What Is The Cut At The Masters? Everything You Need To Know

It seems like an obvious question, and it would be at most other events. But the Masters is not like most other events. The Augusta National clientele like to do things a little bit differently.

So, what is the history of the cut at the Masters?

Well, it has always been a limited-field tournament since its inception in 1934, when Horton Smith completed a two-stroke victory over Craig Wood.

And a 36-hole cut that has become tradition in the world of competitive golf wouldn’t be instituted until 1957. At that point, the Augusta National committee deemed it fair for the low 40 players and ties to move on to Saturday and Sunday.

That was then changed five years later in 1962, with the rule amended to include the low 44 and ties, as well as those within 10 shots of the lead.

For 50 years that is how the cut was determined until, in 2013, the number of players to make it to the weekend was once again extended to the low 50 and ties, while the 10-shot rule remained.

However, beginning in 2020, it is now just those in a tie for 50th place or better that make it through to compete for the fabled green jacket.

Related: Abraham Ancer Hit Two-Stroke Penalty At The Masters

Six-time Masters champion and winner of 18 majors, Jack Nicklaus, holds the record for the most cuts made at Augusta National with 37, seven clear of his nearest challenger Gary Player.

Fred Couples (1982 – 2007) and Player (1959 – 1982) share the record for the most consecutive cuts made with 23, while Tiger Woods has the longest active streak of 21. Although it remains unclear whether he’ll have the chance to extend that run after sustaining extensive injuries following a car crash in Los Angeles in February.

The oldest player to make the cut was 49-year-old Bill Hyndman back in 1965, while who can forget 14-year-old Tianlang Guan, who made the weekend at the 2013 Masters despite being given a rare slow-play penalty.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the lowest cut recorded was at last year’s Masters, with the soft November course conditions affording players the opportunity to adopt a more aggressive strategy. The magic 36-hole number in 2020 was 144, or level-par.

Related: The Masters Live Stream

However, the course has already bitten back this year, with just a handful of under-par scores registered on day one.

It remains to be seen whether that will push the cut line out to the lofty heights of 1982 when 10-over was good enough to make the weekend, but if the course continues to get firmer and faster, it might not be far away.