Tiger Woods Speaks Live Before 2025 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods is speaking to the media live from Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas, addressing a variety of topics such as his health, when he expects to play again and the tournament itself.
Join us for key updates from Woods' press conference as well as immediate reaction to the 15-time Major winner's answers.
TIGER ON 2026 PLANS
"I'm probably going to play 25 events on both tours." Tiger's got jokes.
He says he just wants to get back playing again and he will see after that. He's still a way away from actually choosing a schedule. Been here before in this process so doesn't want to run before he can walk (literally)
TIGER ON RECOVERY
"Not as fast as I'd like it to be."
Woods goes on to say that he's having to be dedicated to his rehab and is looking forward to the tournament this week.
Just been cleared to start chipping and putting last week.
DR MUNJAL BEGINS
The executive chairman of Hero MotoCorp has kicked things off, describing what the tournament has done in its previous 10 editions and what it stands for more generally.
He goes on to say that the prize purse for the 2025 Hero World Challenge will be $5 million.
TIGER IS HERE
Woods and Dr Munjal have arrived a couple of minutes early. Woods has a light colored Sun Day Red polo and cap on and he's carrying a coffee. Early start and all that...
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of Tiger Woods' pre-Hero World Challenge press conference at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas.
The 15-time Major winner is expected to arrive at 9am ET (2pm GMT) alongside Dr. Pawan Munjal, the executive chairman of Hero MotoCorp - title sponsor of the event.
Given this is the first time Woods will have spoken publicly in several months, he is expected to address his health and all of the ramifications that extend beyond that, including whether he plans to play the PNC Championship later this month, if he intends to compete in the second season of TGL and whether or not his latest pro comeback could indeed arrive on the PGA Tour Champions once he turns 50 on December 30.
Woods is also likely to be asked about the ongoing divide in the men's pro game, where the PGA Tour stands in the current landscape and potentially something on the future schedule.
We will do our very best to bring you all of the key updates as they happen as well as a little bit of reaction once all the talking has stopped. Thanks for tuning in!