Tiger Woods Speaks Live Before 2025 Hero World Challenge

Refresh

Get notified of updates

TIGER ON 2026 PLANS "I'm probably going to play 25 events on both tours." Tiger's got jokes. He says he just wants to get back playing again and he will see after that. He's still a way away from actually choosing a schedule. Been here before in this process so doesn't want to run before he can walk (literally)

TIGER ON RECOVERY "Not as fast as I'd like it to be." Woods goes on to say that he's having to be dedicated to his rehab and is looking forward to the tournament this week. Just been cleared to start chipping and putting last week.

DR MUNJAL BEGINS The executive chairman of Hero MotoCorp has kicked things off, describing what the tournament has done in its previous 10 editions and what it stands for more generally. He goes on to say that the prize purse for the 2025 Hero World Challenge will be $5 million.

TIGER IS HERE Woods and Dr Munjal have arrived a couple of minutes early. Woods has a light colored Sun Day Red polo and cap on and he's carrying a coffee. Early start and all that...