Hudson Swafford What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American golfer Hudson Swafford.
By Sam Tremlett published
A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, Swafford's first win came at the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge and he followed that three and a half years later with a win at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.
Below we have taken a look at the clubs he uses out on Tour.
Swafford has a very interesting mix of golf clubs in the bag at the moment. He starts with a collection of older Ping models, the first being a G400 LST driver with 8.5 degrees of loft. He then carries two Ping i25 fairway woods with 14 and 18 degrees of loft.
His irons are a slightly older Ping model too, a set of Ping S55's that go from four-iron down to nine-iron.
He then uses four wedges which are made up of three different models. The first, a 46 degree, is a Titleist Vokey SM8 and then both his 52 and 56 degree wedges are both Titleist Vokey SM7's.
His final wedge in the bag is a TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe which has 60 degrees of loft.
His putter is a TaylorMade Spider X which has a chalk finish and he uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball too.
Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees) with Aldila NV 60 TX shaft
3-wood: Ping i25 (14 degrees) with Aldila Rogue 125 MSI 80 TX shaft
5-wood: Ping i25 (18 degrees) with Aldila Tour Blue 85 shaft
Irons (4-9): Ping S55 all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46-10F), SM7 (52-12F, 56-10S), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi Toe (60-09LB) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Buy Now from EBay for £119.99
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Tour
Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £269
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
