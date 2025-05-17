17 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The PGA Championship

At the halfway stage of the PGA Championship, it's Jhonattan Vegas who leads at eight-under, with a mixed leaderboard in pursuit of the Venezuelan.

Carding rounds of 64 and 70, Vegas is two shots clear of Si Woo Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick and Matthieu Pavon, who are all at six-under.

Among the chasing pack are World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, as well as Max Homa, who are five-under, and Robert MacIntyre, who is four-under.

However, although a number of big names made it into the weekend, a number of big names were also sent packing, after they were unable to make it past the one-over-par cutline.

Check out the big names who missed the cut at the PGA Championship below:

Shane Lowry (+2)

Lowry came agonizingly close to claiming last week's Truist Championship and, this week, he was agonizingly close once again to making the cut at the PGA Championship.

Finishing two-over, the pivotal point came at the eighth, when Lowry was dealt a huge slice of bad luck as his ball came to rest in an old pitch mark. In the end, rounds of 73 and 71 meant he finished two-over.

Sepp Straka (+2)

Last week's winner was unable to replicate his performance at Quail Hollow, with Straka carding a two-over first round of 73, as well as a level-par 71 on Friday.

Straka is only one of two multiple-time PGA Tour winners in 2025, but the Austrian never really got going at the PGA Championship, finishing two-over and one back of the cutline.

Jordan Spieth (+2)

Spieth had been looking to etch his name among the record books coming into this week and complete the Career Grand Slam, but he would end up missing the cut by a single stroke.

The damage was done during the first round, when Spieth carded a five-over 76. Although he battled back with a three-under 68 on Friday, it wasn't enough to make the weekend, as Spieth missed a third cut at the PGA Championship.

Hideki Matsuyama (+3)

The Japanese star carded rounds of 72 and 73 to finish three-over-par, marginally back of the cutline at Quail Hollow.

Sitting inside the number with five holes remaining, Matsuyama needed to par in to make the weekend, but bogeys at the 14th and 18th meant he missed his first Major cut since the 2019 Open Championship.

Ludvig Aberg (+3)

Aberg would rue a costly three-over-par round of 75 on Friday, with the Swede carding a bogey, double bogey, double bogey finish at Quail Hollow to miss the cut.

The 25-year-old had been coming off of a strong performance at The Masters, where he finished solo seventh. However, the missed cut is his third at a Major in six starts.

Justin Thomas (+3)

A two-time PGA Championship winner, Thomas had been predicted to go far at this year's tournament, but a poor start on Thursday meant it was an uphill battle for the American on Friday.

Four-over-par through his first six holes on Thursday, Thomas bravely finished two-over for his day, with a 73 meaning he would need a low round to make the cut. Thomas, though, couldn't prevail, as two bogeys in his final three holes meant he finished three-over for the tournament.

Rickie Fowler (+4)

Fowler carded back-to-back 73s on Thursday and Friday to miss a fourth PGA Championship cut in his career.

The American had been going along nicely on the front nine on Friday, but one birdie, three bogeys and a double bogey over his final few holes meant Fowler's struggles throughout 2025 continued.

Patrick Reed (+4)

Reed produced a fine performance at The Masters, finishing solo third, but was unable to replicate that form at Quail Hollow this week.

Carding a one-over-par round of 72 on Thursday, the American made a double bogey at the second hole of the day on Friday, but recovered well. However, a three-over-par back nine meant Reed missed his first cut at a Major since the 2021 Open Championship.

Patrick Cantlay (+6)

Cantlay produced back-to-back 74s at Quail Hollow to miss the cut, comfortably, on Friday, with the American finishing six-over-par.

It's a first missed Major cut since the 2022 PGA Championship, with it also Cantlay's first missed weekend of 2025, after registering six top 20s.

Jason Day (+6)

Day was forced to withdraw from the Truist Championship last week after suffering with a herniated disk in his neck.

A winner of this championship back in 2015, Day returned this week, but would also miss the first cut of his 2025, having previously produced three top 10s. It's his fourth missed cut at the tournament.

Will Zalatoris (+6)

Zalatoris' struggles this season continued, with the American carding rounds of 72 and 76 to finish six-over-par and well back of the cutline.

It's his fourth consecutive missed cut at a Major, as Zalatoris missed the weekend at The Masters, Open Championship and last year's US Open.

Cameron Smith (+7)

The former Open champion struggled during his first round, producing a seven-over-par 78 that included one birdie, six bogeys and a double bogey.

Although Smith carded a level-par round of 71 on Friday, his seven-over-par score was well back of the cutline, as the Aussie missed a third consecutive Major cut.

Phil Mickelson (+9)

Mickelson carded an eight-over-par opening round of 79 and, on Friday, battled valiantly as he attempted to make the cut at Quail Hollow.

At one point, Mickelson was three-under for his round, but a quadruple bogey eight, that included four attempts to get out a bunker, halted any momentum. In the end, the six-time Major winner finished one-over for the day and nine-over for the championship.

Brooks Koepka (+9)

Koepka's pursuit of a fourth PGA Championship never got going this week, with the five-time Major winner missing his first ever cut at the Major championship.

Carding a four-over 75 on Thursday, the American could only produce a five-over 76 on Friday to miss the cut at Quail Hollow, his second consecutive missed weekend in a Major event.

Justin Rose (+9)

Rose was another player to withdraw at last week's Truist Championship and, this week, the Englishman was sent packing early after rounds of 76 and 75.

Finishing runner-up at The Masters last month, Rose was hoping to continue his fine run of recent form, but several mistakes meant a seventh missed cut at the PGA Championship.

Dustin Johnson (+12)

Johnson had another Major championship to forget, with the LIV Golfer carding rounds of 78 and 76 to finish 12-over-par for the tournament.

It now means the American has missed five cuts in his last seven Major starts, with Johnson also failing to make the weekend at The Masters in April. He will next tee it up at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in the LIV Golf Virginia event on the 6 - 8th June.

Michael Block (+15)

Block's heroics of 2023 couldn't be replicated at Quail Hollow, with the Club Professional firing rounds of 75 and 82 to miss the cut comfortably in North Carolina.

Back at Oak Hill, the American produced a hole-in-one alongside Rory McIlroy in the final round. However, two years on, Block would endure a torrid time, finishing 15-over-par for the championship.