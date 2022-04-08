Louis Oosthuizen Withdraws From The Masters

The South African is out of the year's first men's Major due to an injury

Louis Oosthuizen pictured
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn prior to the second round of The Masters due to injury.

It means that Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann will play as a two ball at 1.41pm local time on Friday at Augusta National.

Oosthuizen, a former runner-up at The Masters in 2012 when he lost to Bubba Watson in a playoff, was four-over-par after his opening round of 76. The South African hasn't spoken to any official media during the week so it is unclear what his injuries are or the severity of them.

He did withdraw during the RSM Classic in November due to a back injury so that may be his issue.

The 2010 Open Champion played in the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday where he holed a stunning putt on the 1st hole.

Video: Things you didn't know about The Masters

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.