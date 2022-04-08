Louis Oosthuizen Withdraws From The Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn prior to the second round of The Masters due to injury.

It means that Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann will play as a two ball at 1.41pm local time on Friday at Augusta National.

Oosthuizen, a former runner-up at The Masters in 2012 when he lost to Bubba Watson in a playoff, was four-over-par after his opening round of 76. The South African hasn't spoken to any official media during the week so it is unclear what his injuries are or the severity of them.

He did withdraw during the RSM Classic in November due to a back injury so that may be his issue.

The 2010 Open Champion played in the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday where he holed a stunning putt on the 1st hole.

Video: Things you didn't know about The Masters