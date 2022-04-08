Masters 2022 Cut Line - Big Names Set To Miss The Weekend

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On Friday, a cut will be made at The Masters (opens in new tab), with the lowest 50 and ties qualifying for the weekend and the final 36 holes of the tournament. At the time of writing, the cut is around three-over-par, however, with the wind set to pick up to approximately 30mph on Friday afternoon, that cut line could soon be pushed back further.

One thing that is for certain though is that we are likely to see a number of big names miss the weekend of action, with Bryson DeChamebau and Justin Thomas sitting at four-over-par before teeing off for their second rounds.

Along with the American duo, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele all sit at three-over-par and may need a few birdies over the back nine to make the weekend at Augusta National (opens in new tab).

Thomas and Koepka are both in danger of finishing outside the cut line (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1957, a 36-hole cut was introduced with the lowest 40 players and ties advancing to the weekend.

Only five years after that, the cut was then extended to include the lowest 44 players, however, just four years later, in 1966, the cut changed again to include anyone within 10 shots of the leader at the halfway point.

From 2013 to 2019, the cut included the top 50 players and ties, plus anyone within 10 strokes of the leader. However, in 2020, it reverted back to the lowest 50 plus ties (opens in new tab), with those individuals making it through for another two rounds around Augusta National.

Funnily enough, those that do miss the cut are welcome to stick around and watch the action on Saturday and Sunday, but players will usually choose to fly home. This is the case unless you are the defending champion, with the champion being made to stay around to slip the Green Jacket (opens in new tab) on that years winner.