Masters 2022 Cut Line - Big Names Set To Miss The Weekend
Some big names are looking like they may miss out on the weekend, with the cut at The Masters taking place on Friday evening
On Friday, a cut will be made at The Masters (opens in new tab), with the lowest 50 and ties qualifying for the weekend and the final 36 holes of the tournament. At the time of writing, the cut is around three-over-par, however, with the wind set to pick up to approximately 30mph on Friday afternoon, that cut line could soon be pushed back further.
One thing that is for certain though is that we are likely to see a number of big names miss the weekend of action, with Bryson DeChamebau and Justin Thomas sitting at four-over-par before teeing off for their second rounds.
Along with the American duo, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele all sit at three-over-par and may need a few birdies over the back nine to make the weekend at Augusta National (opens in new tab).
In 1957, a 36-hole cut was introduced with the lowest 40 players and ties advancing to the weekend.
Only five years after that, the cut was then extended to include the lowest 44 players, however, just four years later, in 1966, the cut changed again to include anyone within 10 shots of the leader at the halfway point.
From 2013 to 2019, the cut included the top 50 players and ties, plus anyone within 10 strokes of the leader. However, in 2020, it reverted back to the lowest 50 plus ties (opens in new tab), with those individuals making it through for another two rounds around Augusta National.
Funnily enough, those that do miss the cut are welcome to stick around and watch the action on Saturday and Sunday, but players will usually choose to fly home. This is the case unless you are the defending champion, with the champion being made to stay around to slip the Green Jacket (opens in new tab) on that years winner.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
