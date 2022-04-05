Check Out Bernhard Langer's Customised Mercedes He Received To Celebrate His 40th Masters Anniversary

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Veteran Bernhard Langer is showing no signs of slowing down as he ages, with the German marking 40 years since his first Masters appearance at Augusta National this week.

After making his Masters debut in 1982, Langer won it in 1985 and 1993, and while the 64-year-old isn’t expected to replicate those feats this year, his transport to and from Augusta National is every bit as eye-catching as his impressive record at the tournament.

Langer has had a long association with German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz having first linked up with them in 1985. Now, to commemorate his 40-year milestone at this year’s tournament, which will be Langer's 39th appearance, the company has commissioned Atlanta-based artist Leah Abucayan to customise a one-off version of its G-Class SUV, using tape art.

You won't miss Bernhard Langer driving about Augusta in week of his 40th appearance in @TheMasters as Mercedes-Benz commissioned Atlanta-based artist Leah Abucayan to customise a special one-off edition of the G-Class with tape art to mark the milestone.....👇 pic.twitter.com/ZcbQOzIsCdApril 5, 2022 See more

Despite his advancing years, Langer remains incredibly competitive. He has the second-highest number of PGA Tour Champions victories, with 43. You don’t need to go back far to find impressive Masters performances, either. Langer missed the cut at last year’s tournament, but in 2020, he finished a very creditable tie for 29th to prove that, even at the very highest level, he still has what it takes to compete. Langer has also made the cut in six of his last 10 Masters appearances and even tied for 8th as recently as eight years ago. He also has a staggering 119 professional victories to his name.

Langer will be hoping he can roll back the years once again in 2022. One thing’s for sure – regardless off how he plays, with transport like that, he’ll certainly turn a few heads, even before he sets foot on the course.