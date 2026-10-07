Amazon Big Deal Days Golf Deals Live 2026: Last day begins and only a few hours left of high-quality golf discounts

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Need help with your wrist position? (Image credit: ProSENDR) Enter the ProSENDR Training aid. This well-made training aid provides a brilliant guide for functional wrist conditions in the golf swing. The quality of construction is top drawer, it is very simple to use and extremely effective. It’s little wonder so many of the top players in the game have been using the ProSENDR, and right now you can get one for $20 off. ProSENDR Golf Training Aid: Was $169.99 Now $149.99

Speaking of Callaway... (Image credit: Future) In fact the entire Callaway brand is particularly good during the October Prime event this year. Not only are a number of package sets, clubs and bags on offer, but also some balls too, including the premium Chrome Tour, and the mid-price ERC Soft ball. The former has $10 off at the moment and the latter has just over $15 off which is a really good deal. Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Ball: Was $49.99 Now $39.99

Callaway ERC Soft Golf Ball: Was $39.99 Now $24.68

Three package set deals as well... (Image credit: Future) If you're a beginner to golf, or want to tick all the golf club boxes with one purchase, a package set is the way to go, and one brand particularly good in this area of the market is Callaway. As such I've included three deals on not only the premium REVA Ladies set which performed well in our testing, but also the men's and women's versions of the popular Strata sets, also made by Callaway. The Strata sets come in different configurations and therefore have different prices and discounts, but my top picks would be the 11 and 12-piece models as you can get all the clubs you'd need, with a bag for around $350. Strata Men's Package Set - Was $499.99 Now $359.97

Strata Women's Package Set - Was $499.99 Now $374.99

Callaway REVA Ladies Set - Was $1,299.99 Now $974.25

Right, to the deals! (Image credit: Future) Enough from me regarding top tips during shopping events, let's get to the deals. Laser rangefinders have seen a wide range of discounts this year and most of them are still live from what I can see. Below are five of my favorites at the moment, all of which we have tested at Golf Monthly. I know our laser testing guru Conor Keenan loved the two Blue Tees models in particular and it is always great to see discounts on giant brands like Garmin and Nikon. Blue Tees Captain Pro: Was $299.99 Now $249.99

Blue Tees Captain Air: Was $249.99 Now $199.98

GolfBuddy 2S Pro Rangefinder - Was $139.99 Now $118.99

Garmin Z30 Rangefinder - Was $489.99 Now $449.99

Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Rangefinder - Was $449.95 Now $296.95

Use your Amazon gift cards We've all used them, and we've al got a little bit left on our Amazon gift cards so I always tell people to get them attached to your account so you can get that last little bit off. It is such an easy way to save a bit of cash. Alternatively you can pick up an Amazon e-Gift Card here with varying amounts to go for.

PRICE CHECK EVERYTHING Yes you've probably heard me shout this from the rooftops for a while now but I honestly recommend this to everyone when discussing Amazon and shopping events. It is the clearest way to see if you are actually getting a deal. Using free price-tracking sites like CamelCamelCamel is an easy way to check if an item is really on sale - Amazon sellers sometimes use a sneaky tactic of raising the price right before the sale, then "discounting" it back down to its normal retail price so it looks like a massive deal. CamelCamelCamel is very easy to use as well making this process seamless.

A quick reminder on some top tips for you This sounds super obvious but my top tip here is to use a free trial to make sure you don't miss any exclusive Prime member offers. It is super simple to get one as well because if you're a new Prime user, sign up to Prime now and you can shop the sale for free with the free 1 month trial. Then once the sale is over, you can then cancel the trial, or keep it and pay $14.99 a month, or $139 for the year. Alternatively, if you're a student there is a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds