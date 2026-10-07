Amazon Big Deal Days Golf Deals Live 2026: Last day begins and only a few hours left of high-quality golf discounts

Amazon's 2026 Big Deal Days event is into its final day which means there are only a few more hours to take advantage of some really good golf deals this year. We have seen some top-quality discounts on well-regarded and trusted brands like Bushnell, Garmin, Callaway, adidas and a lot more. There have been a tonne of golf ball deals, along with tech and shoe deals as well, and I have collated my top picks below on models we have tested.
To take full advantage of the final day, and to see some exclusive discounts, I recommend signing up to Amazon Prime. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds, which will give you all the benefits during the sale. Additionally, let us help guide you through the journey of deals-hunting by keeping up to date with all the latest offers we have spotted with our Live Blog below.
Quick links
- Amazon: Plenty of golf deals on balls, shoes and tech
- Amazon balls: Discounts on Callaway, TaylorMade golf balls
- PGA TOUR Superstore: Up to 50% off sale now live
- Scottsdale Golf: Over 700 products with big savings
- Callaway: $100 off putters
- TaylorMade: Shop unique collections here
Editor's pick deals
Here's a selection of some of my favorite deals currently live during the October sale.
The Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder scored a flawless review from our testing. Why? Well it proved to be as accurate as you would want it to be, it has bright and clear optics, looks great and has seamless functionality, especially when it comes to the slope feature. This is a rare discount and matches one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
We have been big fans of the adidas S2G shoe for a while now. It is a brilliant hybrid shoe that offers value for money, especially when you consider you can get a pair for around 60 bucks. This shoe is for those golfers who prioritize style and comfort. Some color options are available at nearly 40% off but act fast as this will sell out quickly.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
I was blown away with the performance of the Pro X golf ball during testing. During testing I found both exceptional ball speed and distance, whilst it felt very responsive while chipping and soft with putter in hand on the green. It may not display as a deal on the Amazon site, but I know good value when I see it.
Read our full Mizuno Pro X Golf Ball Review
Best Prime Day club deals
The Wilson Dynapower LS driver targets low spin with a compact 445cc head, using AI technology for speed and a satisfying feel. Its strong fade bias makes it ideal for hookers, but its aggressive directional tendency and firm profile are not suited for all golfers.
Read our full Wilson Dynapower LS Driver review
- Strata Men's Package Set -
Was $499.99Now $359.97
- Strata Women's Package Set -
Was $499.99Now $374.99
- Callaway REVA Ladies Set -
Was $1,299.99Now $974.25
- Ping G430 Max 10K Driver -
Was $599.99Now $449.98
- Cobra King Tour Irons -
Were $1,299Now $999
Best Prime Day golf ball deals
The Mizuno Pro S ball delivers on its promise of providing low spin and a more penetrating flight. For certain player types, it will compete with any other suitable ball the market.
Read our full Mizuno Pro S Golf Ball Review
- Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Ball:
Was $49.99Now $39.99
- Callaway ERC Soft Golf Ball:
Was $39.99Now $24.68
Best Prime Day golf shoe deals
This deal is only available in the US and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The redesign certainly paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. There are varying discounts at the moment but you can find select colors and sizes with as much as 45% off currently.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
- adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe -
Was $180Now $75.99
- adidas Codechaos 25 Spikeless Golf Shoes -
Was $160Now $119.99
- adidas MC80 Golf Shoes -
Was $180Now $84.99
Best Prime Day golf tech deals
The A1-Slope is the smallest Bushnell Rangefinder in the brand's lineup but packs plenty of features into its compact size, and it scored a very respectable 4.5 out of 5 stars, impressing on testing with its best-in-class accuracy and solid build. As a more of a budget rangefinder, other more-expensive Bushnell rangefinders have clearer displays, but the accuracy and versatility of the A1-Slope more than make up for it. If you're trying out a rangefinder for the first time, it's the lowest price the V1 has been this year.
Read our full Bushnell A1-Slope Rangefinder Review
- Blue Tees Captain Pro: Was $299.99 Now $249.99
- Blue Tees Captain Air: Was $249.99 Now $199.98
- GolfBuddy 2S Pro Rangefinder -
Was $139.99Now $118.99
- Garmin Z30 Rangefinder -
Was $489.99Now $449.99
- Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Rangefinder -
Was $449.95Now $296.95
Best Prime Day golf accessories deals
This offer includes multiple ProSENDR products for the price of one, specifically the carbon wrist cradle and a compression sphere, which all work together, or individually, to help you create the perfect swing, aid contact and club position.
Top UK deals
If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 ticks the box. The yardages are accurate and well-displayed albeit on a fairly basic, black and white screen. For just over £100 this is an absolute steal right now.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
A neat and efficient rangefinder at an excellent price point, with a modest discount at the moment. The three different modes plus slope-adjusted distances mean all the functionality you need is here. The addition of a triangulation feature is a useful addition too that will especially for golfers who play cart path-only golf.
Read our full GolfBuddy Laser 2S Pro Rangefinder Review
I have been combing through golf deals for several years now as Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor, and been working in the golf gear industry for more years on top of that as well. In short, I know good golf products, and I know good prices for said products. Given how expensive golf is now in basically every area, it is my job to find the products to help you save.
Live
Need help with your wrist position?
Enter the ProSENDR Training aid. This well-made training aid provides a brilliant guide for functional wrist conditions in the golf swing. The quality of construction is top drawer, it is very simple to use and extremely effective. It’s little wonder so many of the top players in the game have been using the ProSENDR, and right now you can get one for $20 off.
ProSENDR Golf Training Aid:
Was $169.99 Now $149.99
Speaking of Callaway...
In fact the entire Callaway brand is particularly good during the October Prime event this year. Not only are a number of package sets, clubs and bags on offer, but also some balls too, including the premium Chrome Tour, and the mid-price ERC Soft ball. The former has $10 off at the moment and the latter has just over $15 off which is a really good deal.
Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Ball:
Was $49.99 Now $39.99
Callaway ERC Soft Golf Ball:
Was $39.99 Now $24.68
Three package set deals as well...
If you're a beginner to golf, or want to tick all the golf club boxes with one purchase, a package set is the way to go, and one brand particularly good in this area of the market is Callaway. As such I've included three deals on not only the premium REVA Ladies set which performed well in our testing, but also the men's and women's versions of the popular Strata sets, also made by Callaway. The Strata sets come in different configurations and therefore have different prices and discounts, but my top picks would be the 11 and 12-piece models as you can get all the clubs you'd need, with a bag for around $350.
Strata Men's Package Set -
Was $499.99 Now $359.97
Strata Women's Package Set -
Was $499.99 Now $374.99
Callaway REVA Ladies Set -
Was $1,299.99 Now $974.25
Three high-quality adidas shoe deals for you
Shopping events are often the ideal time to boost your shoe game as you know what size you are, and you can just buy shoes right away. You don't need to get custom fit like you do when it comes to clubs, at least that's what we recommend. Thankfully, Amazon knows this so we see a large variety of great shoe deals and one brand that always delivers is adidas. Right now three top quality models, the ZG, Codechaos 25 and MC80 shoes, all have significant discounts and I cannot recommend them enough.
adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe -
Was $180 Now $75.99
adidas Codechaos 25 Spikeless Golf Shoes -
Was $160 Now $119.99
adidas MC80 Golf Shoes -
Was $180 Now $84.99
Right, to the deals!
Enough from me regarding top tips during shopping events, let's get to the deals. Laser rangefinders have seen a wide range of discounts this year and most of them are still live from what I can see. Below are five of my favorites at the moment, all of which we have tested at Golf Monthly. I know our laser testing guru Conor Keenan loved the two Blue Tees models in particular and it is always great to see discounts on giant brands like Garmin and Nikon.
Blue Tees Captain Pro: Was $299.99 Now $249.99
Blue Tees Captain Air: Was $249.99 Now $199.98
GolfBuddy 2S Pro Rangefinder -
Was $139.99 Now $118.99
Garmin Z30 Rangefinder -
Was $489.99 Now $449.99
Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Rangefinder -
Was $449.95 Now $296.95
Use your Amazon gift cards
We've all used them, and we've al got a little bit left on our Amazon gift cards so I always tell people to get them attached to your account so you can get that last little bit off. It is such an easy way to save a bit of cash.
Alternatively you can pick up an Amazon e-Gift Card here with varying amounts to go for.
PRICE CHECK EVERYTHING
Yes you've probably heard me shout this from the rooftops for a while now but I honestly recommend this to everyone when discussing Amazon and shopping events. It is the clearest way to see if you are actually getting a deal. Using free price-tracking sites like CamelCamelCamel is an easy way to check if an item is really on sale - Amazon sellers sometimes use a sneaky tactic of raising the price right before the sale, then "discounting" it back down to its normal retail price so it looks like a massive deal. CamelCamelCamel is very easy to use as well making this process seamless.
A quick reminder on some top tips for you
This sounds super obvious but my top tip here is to use a free trial to make sure you don't miss any exclusive Prime member offers. It is super simple to get one as well because if you're a new Prime user, sign up to Prime now and you can shop the sale for free with the free 1 month trial. Then once the sale is over, you can then cancel the trial, or keep it and pay $14.99 a month, or $139 for the year. Alternatively, if you're a student there is a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
Good morning and welcome to the final day of Big Deal Days
A quick sleep for me and I am back to try and find some more golf deals for you. For those of you unaware, I am Sam Tremlett, Senior E-commerce Editor here at Golf Monthly, and I've been covering these types of shopping events for many, many years now. In short I know a good deal when I see it!
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