I've Built My Own Golf Bag Using Discount Sales Right Now, And I Couldn't be Happier With The Result

I don't buy golf clubs very often because, let's face it, a hobby sometimes has to take second place budget-wise, no matter how passionate you are.

What's more, when I do pull out my wallet, I want to know I'm getting gear that gives me the best value for my money. At least, that's my excuse for the fact that more than a few of my sticks are getting on a bit.

My fairway wood and hybrid are probably first in line for a refresh, followed by my irons - although, with the advancement of driver tech, there are definitely some yards to be gained there too.

Because of this, I've decided to scour the sales available now that the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is here, and take full advantage of all the savings on offer by building an entirely new bag setup for myself. (I admit I have slightly cheated here using retailers like PGA TOUR Superstore and Carl's Golfland rather than solely Amazon, but the deals are great at these two websites I had to include them!) You'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of some of the deals I've highlighted here, but don't worry, a 30-day Prime free trial works just as well if you're not yet a member.

Finallu if you want even more options to build your own golf bag make sure to check out our live blog.

Given how explosive the Dynapwr LS is, I'm hoping for a few extra yards over my current gamer, plus a little more assistance hitting the power fade off the tee that I've been chasing.

A fade is far more controllable than my main miss, a violent hook, so even though this isn't the most forgiving driver on the market, it should still keep me in play, especially given the penal rough I'm used to on my home course.

Rounding out the top of the bag, I've gone for the Callaway Elyte hybrid to get me out of the different lies I always seem to visit during the course of a round.

When I do hit the straight and narrow, and give myself the green light to go for the green from a distance, the G440 Max fairway woods should get me on, or close, if I make half-decent contact.

Irons and wedges comprise the bulk of the best golf sets, and I've headed to Carl's Golfland for the TaylorMade Qi irons and MG4 wedges.

Like many other golfers, I often struggle with my ball striking, and a game improvement set like the Qi promises to help get those iron shots airborne and on target. The Gunmetal Edition on sale here looks good too, and the MG4s should add a little bit of finesse from 100 and in.

Last, but certainly not least, the putter. My colleagues at Golf Monthly have tested and reviewed two different models of the HB Soft 2, and the verdict tends to run very positive.

As someone who's looking to upgrade to something more forgiving than my current blade putter, I think the Model 11 on sale here represents unbeatable value at the price, as a very stable putter with a wonderful milled feel that usually comes at a premium.

The Sun Mountain Eclipse 1.5 stand bag is Golf Monthly's top pick among the very best golf bags out there right now, so I'll take whatever discount on it I can get.

Especially since I'm going to need as good a lightweight stand bag as I can find for my winter golf needs - and this one has plenty of space for all of the essentials, including plenty of balls.

Speaking of which, I usually game the Vice Pro Plus, which is on sale alongside my pick for this Prime Big Deals Day, the Vice Pro. The latter's just a bit softer, and it's much more suitable for medium swing speeds like mine.

Even if all the off-season training I've planned pays off, colder temperatures and more layers mean slower club speeds for the next few months at least.

Building a golf bag takes some thought and depends on your own individual game, so even if my low-to-mid handicap picks don't quite suit your eye, make sure to check out the rest of the deals our team has spotted on this Prime Big Deals event.

You can find worthy alternatives to all of the products I've featured above, and even entire golf sets like the Strata Men's Set are on sale if you don't want to hand-pick your clubs as I have.

Each product that we feature isn't just a bargain right now, but one that our team has thoroughly tested, reviewed, and feels comfortable recommending even at full price.